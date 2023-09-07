Britney Spears Embarrassed After Wardrobe Malfunction In Mexico

Videos by OutKick

Pop star and Victor Wembanyama superfan Britney Spears may be in the middle of divorce proceedings, but that isn’t stopping her from having a good time south of the border and dropping a good ol’ fashioned wardrobe malfunction in the process.

Man, it feels like we got in a time machine and went back to 2007 (which would be stupid use for a time machine. If you had access to a time machine why would you go back to the mid-noughties? You should do something useful like invent the PC, save Abraham Lincoln or bet on the Super Bowl.)

According to Page Six, the songstress was out and about in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when she popped into a local bar called Baja Diablo with her bodyguard and a friend.

Spears and her friend both wore similar red dresses for the occasion. The only issue was that when Spears started feeling the music and dancing, one of the sleeves slid off her shoulder.

This led to one of her “gal pals” getting precariously close to making an appearance in front of everyone in the crowded bar.

Spears managed to snag the sleeve before her left boob popped out of the dress completely. Those were some quick reflexes to ensure that she stayed covered up and didn’t expose herself the way she does on Instagram all the time.

Britney Spears Embarrassed By Near Nip-Slip South Of The Border

Still, Britney was embarrassed and said son on Instagram in her own inimitable (by which I mean “borderline incoherent”) style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) “I’m embarrassed as hell!!!” she wrote. “Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car (she included a car emoji, y’know, just in case you didn’t catch that part)!!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!”

Britney said that she was simply making a pitstop in Mexico at the time, and was on her way to Italy. Traveling to Italy by way of Cabo San Lucas seems a bit out of the way, but would you expect anything less from Britney Spears at this point?

Spears said that she knows the owner at that particular bar so next time he can let her into the establishment through the back door.

Next time she may want to use a little double-sided tape on her dress as well.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle