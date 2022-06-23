Britney Spears Checks In From Her New House, Denise Richards Tans, Texas Thighs Appear And The Patriots Get It Right

Do not adjust your mobile phones. Yes, this is Screencaps. No, I’m not Joe Kinsey.

As the Screencaps loyalists learned yesterday, Captain Kinsey is off on a much needed vacation, no doubt enjoying numerous cold Busch Lights while surveying the finest lawns across the Buckeye state. Oh yeah, he’s supposedly mixing in a little golf too.

Since Joe’s first choice, Peter King, declined an invitation to guest write ‘caps, yours truly was handed the opportunity. And truth be told, I’m shittin’ bricks!

I’ve been spending my time swinging away in the minors waiting for a call up to the big leagues. And here we are, jockstrap and all.

But I’m warning you, set the bar low. I’m all about underpromising and (hopefully) overdelivering. I feel like Pete Myers filling in at shooting guard for Michael Jordan or Brian Griese taking snaps post John Elway. In other words, we’re aiming for base knocks – save the homers for Kinsey.

A quick note about me before we get into the good stuff. As Joe mentioned yesterday, I’m from Youngstown, Ohio – a town that’s right smack dab in the middle of Cleveland and Pittsburgh. “Ytown,” is appropriately described by the locals as: A beer drinking city with a serious football problem.

You’re probably wondering if the mob rumors surrounding Youngstown are true. Well, I can assure you there’s no mobsters here, just an abundance of middle-aged men who own waste management and construction companies.

Assuming I don’t get sent back to the minors, there’ll be more references to Youngstown in the days to come.

For now, sit back and enjoy the ride.

If You’re Not Following @90sWWE On Twitter, Why Do You Even Have An Account?

Spare me the pictures of your fancy overpriced dinner, perfectly staged snaps of a way too-hoppy IPA and any tweets that are offering unsolicited advice or making me aware that your mental health is your top priority . Tag me in for some old school rasslin’.

When your mom buys off brand cereal pic.twitter.com/hpY7FQPiKz — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 18, 2022

It Feels Drafty In Here.

Tonight’s the NBA Draft. And while most of you have no idea which 18-year-olds are being looked upon as franchise saviors, I’m using the Draft as an opportunity to reflect. Draft night always reminds me of growing up in the early-to-mid ’90s when Tuesday night Big East basketball aired on ESPN2 and left me shocked that Syracuse’s John Wallace and Georgetown’s Othella Harrington (surefire Hall of Famers in my mind) were sliding down draft boards.

1994-95 Big East Hoops Syracuse at Georgetown Don Reid and John Wallace jump it up. pic.twitter.com/kFpWrAJaX7 — Big East Rewind & Hoops 24/7 (@bigeastrewind) August 17, 2018

What Took So Long?

Now find a way to bring back the old Houston Oilers uniforms in some capacity and all will be right in the world.

The @patriots announced that they are bringing back their classic red throwback uniforms for select 2022 games 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ydoMESS8gE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 22, 2022

What Are You Watching?

After attending what seems like my son’s 408th straight baseball game (a 14-0 win by the way, not that anyone’s counting…) I tried to relieve some stress and sunburn last night by sitting my ass in the recliner, fighting off sleep and laughing alongside Vince, E, Turtle, Drama and Ari. If you’re not familiar, that means I watched a random episode of Entourage – a common late night occurrence for me. 22 minutes of pre-cancel culture gold, and I can’t get enough. It got me thinking about the top 3 most re-watchable shows out there.

My List (in no particular order):

Entourage

The Office

Curb Your Enthusiasm

I’m curious what the Screencaps readers are rewatching. To be clear, I’m not talking about when you binge a series. I’m talking about pulling up a random episode and vegging out. Send me yours: anthony.farris@outkick.com .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entourage Daily (@entouragedaily)

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

*takes one sip of coffee* My b’hole: pic.twitter.com/O8zmNoNmHq — DUDE Wipes (@DUDEwipes) June 17, 2022

Darryl Dawkins vs Manute Bol while they both were in the CBA league pic.twitter.com/Wv8k3WUXtA — Retro Awesomeville (@retro_70s) June 23, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOODSFINEST 🔌 (@thehoodsfinest)

I’m goin with the Whopper. Gotta be a double with extra cheese 😋 https://t.co/4821Rxc8d7 — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) June 22, 2022

Take me to bed or lose me forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gpE4QuuS64 — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheky1) June 22, 2022

