USC Grad Emma Char Is A Certified Star, Tony Romo Doing Some Weird Twerking On The Golf Course & Troy Aikman With The Troops

Let’s start off the morning by releasing some negative energy

I’ll be honest, I’m in a great mood this morning because I scheduled this post to go live at 8 a.m. and I slept in as I prepare mentally for a four-day endurance golf trip with the boys.

But, last night as I sat here and typed up Screencaps, I was completely fired up over this scumbag lady who wouldn’t stop blasting her trimmer and mower as the neighbors tried to hold a wedding. Talk about one of the lowest moves in the history of landscaping and marriage.

This is absolutely one of the most despicable moves I’ve seen out of society in a long time. Sure, people are blasting each other in Chicago and we’re numb to it at this point, but THIS disgusting cannot stand.

This Karen must answer for her ways. ANSWER ME, KAREN! WHY?

Let me at this lady. I want to calmly tell her all about this pig behavior.

If you find yourself getting angry at the world and feeling like you’re going to interrupt a backyard marriage, email me. We need to talk. I need to get your head straightened out. I will literally take time out of my busy blogging schedule to chat you off that cliff — as long as it’s after my four-day golf bender.

Pull this stunt and I will kick you out of this league faster than Roger Goodell dropping a massive fine on a linebacker for touching a QB. https://t.co/goWW7xPgux pic.twitter.com/ri1IswdVIM — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) June 21, 2022

Now that I got that out of my system…

Reminder: OutKick’s Anthony Farris — you’ve probably seen his name on some pop culture posts over the last 16 or so months — will be guest editing Screencaps Thursday, Friday AND Saturday’s lite edition.

I need you guys to interact with him via: Anthony.Farris@outkick.com

He’s a Youngstown, OH guy in case any of you have had business dealings in that ‘hood, if you know what I’m talking about. He’s a huge Cleveland sports fan and drives a zero-turn. Fire off emails and keep him busy.

Course music: Yay or Nay?

• John R. writes:

As you prepare for your epic golf trip…

Yay or nay on speakers playing music during the round?

Who controls the volume and selection of tunes?

My response that I emailed to John:

Great question.

I’m pro music playing because I’m not any good and it just makes things a little more enjoyable, but there are rules.

In the morning, I like to start off with no music. Just ease into the morning. Let the birds chirp away like it’s Augusta National. Probably somewhere around No. 7 or 8 I’m ready to roll. The double bogeys are piling up and it’s ready to get the day moving.

Typically, we’ll start off with Yacht Rock just to ease in. Sometimes it stays on all day. There’s never anything super aggressive. One guy, Diesel, might throw on some sort of Pandora rap channel in the afternoon when things are really cranking. The good news is that we have 32 players so we control a huge swath of land with guys who aren’t going to be offended. That said, we’re all of age to know when and where to be morons. If you’re going to drink and be loud, make sure it’s way back in the forest. We’ll have meetups throughout the day. Stop and have a couple at a shelter house way back in the woods.

Most of the guys feel the same way. Ease in, see where the day goes, pick your spots. And we’re fortunate to have a trip coordinator who knows how to create foursomes that will work well and where they should be on the starting grid.

Jet fuel!

I didn’t expect this topic to take off like it did this week, but one thing led to another and a few messages came in about this infamous fuel that Beau in Toledo uses in his supercharged lawnmowers. This is a testament to the power of Screencaps. This column really does have a reader from damn near every nook and cranny in the business world.

For example, Pat in Fort Lauderdale writes:

I sell Jet A for a living, mainly to private jet operators (charter & business). 35,000 ft. view: Demand has never been higher but exploration, production, and supply continue to be squeezed/tightened. Refineries are working at near max capacity but jet fuel inventories are at a 20yr. low. Our core energy infrastructure needs heavy investment as no new major refineries have been built in over 40yrs. Most oil companies opt to upgrade current facilities as our environmental restrictions make it very difficult to invest capital. In regard to pricing, it varies depending on the location. Take the NE USA for example, a good portion of their product (2-3 million gals. per day/about 40%) is shipped in from Europe/ME so a gallon of Jet A costs anywhere from $8-12/g currently. The rest of the country is in the $6-8/g range. The type of fuel Beau is using for his mower, 100LL used by piston engine aircraft, has increased exponentially as well. At current demand it’s expected to take a number of years for significant capacity to come online and lower the price for the end user. Bottom line, we need a consistent long term energy policy from the federal government so oil producers can extract crude, refine it, and deliver fuel to the consumer.

It’s worth noting, although private aircraft are glamorized/vilified in media the vast majority of general aviation aircraft are utilized by companies to move their people around and grow their business. It is a vital part of the American economy.

Keep up the good work, Joe.

Best to all the Screencap readers!

• Steve in Corpus Christi writes:

Hey Joe,

What you’re talking about is not jet fuel! Beau in Toledo had it right, its aviation fuel. Big difference. Aviation fuel is simply 100 octane, ethanol free, gasoline. There is no reason to burn it in your TNML equipment unless you cant get other means of ethanol free gas. Which can be difficult in major cities since they are required to sell the 10% ethanol due to smog regulations.

Down here in deep south Texas we can get ethanol free 89 octane at the Murphy station for about a $1 premium over regular. From a refinery standpoint its just the premium gas without the ethanol added to it. My boat is on a trailer so its perfect for that. And yes I do recommend ethanol-free for all TNML gear, but ill be damned if im going to the local airstrip to pay for that stuff. Add some Stabil to whatever ethanol-free you can get before you put it up for the winter and you’re good to go.

Now to answer your question about jet fuel. Jet fuel is simply kerosene. Its very similar to diesel, burns at a slightly different temp. Freezes at a lower temp, great for planes that are up in the freezing atmosphere. But at the end of the day, it’s the same ol kerosene grandpa had in his coleman camp stove back in the day. In a pinch you can put jet fuel in a diesel truck and it’ll run fine. I’m sure some Air Force folks can attest to that, was told by a buddy they did it all the time when they ran out of diesel while deployed.

I had to tell Steve to stop ruining my storyline of Beau using “jet fuel” because it sounds so awesome to have a TNML member fueling up with something that should be going into an F-15. That’s what I have in mind every time I think of Beau securing a black-market shipment of “jet fuel.”

It feels like something Kramer would’ve done on Seinfeld.

Community advice needed

• I have to apologize to Andy in Knoxville — he just moved to town — for missing his email last week as I was running through TNML reports.

He has a question you guys can help with:

Update from Knoxville: We executed our move this past week and I am trying to dig out of boxes and get settled into the new house. My new yard is about 4 times bigger than my last one, almost half an acre, and my non self-propelled push mower just isn’t going to cut it (no pun intended), I need help from the Screencaps community about mowers. Do I get a ride on, upgrade to a large deck self-propelled? I had no idea riding mowers were so expensive; have they always been this way or is it Bidenomics? Also, can I get a ruling on robot lawn mowers? The tech adopter in me says this is a cool new technology, but how do you crack open a well deserved cold one after pushing the button to send out the robot to mow the lawn for you? I need the collective wisdom of the TNML and Screecaps community.

Thanks for the recap of your Cedar Point adventure, I used to go about twice a summer in the early 90s and can remember the 3 hour wait for the Magnum the summer it opened. Hearing your rundown helped me relive those high school days.

Regarding great signs, I am sure you are aware of this jewel that is on I-75 north of Detroit. I drove by it several times while growing up in West Bloomfield. 14-year-old me thought it was hilarious, because it is.

Keep bringing it on Screencaps.

That sign on I-75 never gets old.

Now, for this mower question, Andy has nearly a half-acre and he is buying a mower. What should he buy?

Do your thing, readers. Tag the emails re: Andy Mower Purchase and I’ll forward your advice to him when I get back.

Good and bad news in the housing market

• The bad news for buyers is that they’re still paying over the ask, but there’s less competition. Meanwhile, the sellers aren’t having to go through 30 offers. I just started noticing sellers slashing prices for the first time in a long time here where I live.

$RDFN: US Housing-Market Competition drops to 15-Month Low in May



"Homes are now getting one to three offers, compared with five to 10 two months ago and as many as 25 to 30 six months ago. Offers also aren’t coming in as high above the list price as before" pic.twitter.com/GFDEsBJU0u — The Transcript (@TheTranscript_) June 17, 2022

Speaking of financial news, it feels like Costco has an abnormal amount of items like grills on sale off their inflation prices. I’ll know inflation is really under control when the price of the Kirkland margarita comes down from its current $9.59 per bottle price. When that gets under $8 and change we can talk.

Not until then, Biden! Fix it, you fool.

And here’s something to wrap your brain around as I end today’s Screencaps. A wet towel floating in space and a question about farting in space. Now that’s how we Internet, folks. THIS is what I want to see more of out of people. Let’s have an incredible week across this great country.

Recharge those batteries. Suck down those vacation beers. Enjoy that patio time.

See you next week.

So when you fart does the gas stick to your butt? — Jay Moon (@JayMoon44596353) June 21, 2022

Numbers from :

Used Car prices are down 6% over the last 6 months. In 2020, this was one of the first areas to spike higher, in advance of broader inflationary measures. Hopefully, the current downturn is a leading indicator of lower inflation rates to come. pic.twitter.com/qLEXO3lIcn — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) June 21, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Giants-Braves with the 11 year old tonight. Going to try and be nice to the umpires. pic.twitter.com/a4F8HMVpP7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 21, 2022

just wanted to share this beautiful image with you guys pic.twitter.com/tFB2iyjxzE — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 20, 2022

Pretty much everything a man needs in life today on I-75 pic.twitter.com/dYMpX5o1Pz — ThursdayNightMowingLeague (@OutKickTNML) June 21, 2022

Sold: Fuel-Injected 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper for $42,388. https://t.co/hWRtS5XrqC pic.twitter.com/qob6fMVK0X — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 21, 2022

Now live at BaT Auctions: 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. https://t.co/4t4QY7k3H9 pic.twitter.com/LgyA0NA4UP — Bring a Trailer (@Bringatrailer) June 21, 2022

WOW! Crazy video of lightning striking a tree in Tampa yesterday! Notice the bolt’s reflection on the car. #flwx ⚡️⚡️⚡️



📸 Yusuf Johnson@spann @StormHour @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/s6lDfxCzTL — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) June 21, 2022

No snow is forecast today in the Contiguous U.S. ☹️😢😭😿 pic.twitter.com/UqN6WIF0dM — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 21, 2022