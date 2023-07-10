Videos by OutKick

There is rain, and then there is biblical rain, like Zharnel Hughes experienced on Saturday. The Men’s 100-Meter Final took place in biblical rain at the UK Athletics Championships at Manchester Regional Arena.

It was unlike anything you have ever seen during a track and field event. Conditions were unfathomable, but it made for incredible scenes.

A slight drizzle had been falling on and off throughout the day and it started to pick up steam as the runners made their way out onto the track. By the time that they set up in the blocks, it was pouring.

To call it a torrential downpour would be an understatement. An inch, if not two, of water had accumulated on the track and a steady wall of rain made visibility difficult.

Zharnel Hughes wins 100m final in biblical rain. pic.twitter.com/6XKUr1V9zR — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) July 8, 2023

Although there was a debate to be had about whether the race should have been suspended, it went off as scheduled anyway— amid the chaotic weather, which only picked up steam as the gun sounded. Zharnel Hughes, two weeks after breaking the British record, went 10.03 to win.

It was pretty insane to watch unfold.

Full men's 100m British Championships final (wind reported as 0.0m/s):



1st Zharnel Hughes 10.03

2nd Reece Prescod 10.14

3rd Eugene Amo-Dadzie 10.18

4th Jeremiah Azu 10.28 pic.twitter.com/95fYJgIAKG — AJT (@ATJ_main) July 8, 2023

Shoutout to the British Athletics videographer for being in the right place at the right time to capture Hughes’ elation while also offering a fantastic trackside representation of the insane rain.

Zharnel Hughes Is A Mudder

Hughes, who was born in Anguilla, said after the race that he sometimes trains in similar conditions in Jamaica. However, the 27-year-old British champion had never seen it that bad.

I am soaked, these conditions are the worst ever. — Zharnel Hughes

Photographer James Rhodes was able to capture the action from up above. His remarkable shot of Hughes’ win has been viewed more than one million times.

Probably my greatest photo. pic.twitter.com/NKCKVbUTgy — James Rhodes (@James_Athletics) July 8, 2023

Hughes’ win at the UK Athletics Championship made him the fastest man in England. It also qualified him for the World Championships in Budapest next month where, hopefully, the weather will be a little more dry.

Though Hughes has proved that he comes to win, rain or shine!