Bride & Cowboys Cheerleader Teammates Put On A Show At Her Wedding

While many brides follow the same wedding playbook that event planners have been using for decades, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Kristin Westbrook had a different plan heading into her wedding.

The veteran cheerleader, a native of New Mexico who joined the Cowboys cheerleader squad in 2019, invited the entire roster of Cowboys cheerleaders to her wedding and the group put on a show. That’s right, move over “Electric Slide.” Kristin told the DJ to throw on some AC/DC so the crew could do its thing.

Hit it!

First of all, it’s awesome to see Kristin get so many teammates together for the wedding. You guys know how difficult it is these days to work around so many schedules and special moments in life. It’s also awesome for the ladies to launch into “Thunderstruck,” which had to have the single men bellied up to the bar thinking they’d been dropped off in heaven.

Hell yeah, THIS is awesome! Open bar…the cheerleaders ‘Woooooing’ to AC/DC! This is heaven!!

Once again, as is always the case, everything is bigger in Texas. 500 people at weddings. Cowboys cheerleaders putting on special performances. Oil prices. Trucks. Gas stations. Burgers. Everything!

The bar has been set high around the league after this one. Beat this wedding performance, NFL cheerleaders. Good luck.