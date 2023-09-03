Brian Kelly’s Confidence High Ahead Of LSU-FSU: ‘We’re Going To Go Beat The Heck Out Of Florida State’

Videos by OutKick

ORLANDO — LSU football coach Brian Kelly threw caution to the wind last week on his radio show.

“We’re going to go beat the heck out of Florida State,” he said simply.

That’s usually something a player might say, and his coach gets mad.

Coaches also usually do not go for two at home in overtime when an extra point would tie and a failed two-point conversion would lose the game. But that’s what Kelly did against Alabama last season, and won.

Apparently, Kelly is going for it in his second season at LSU. And he figures he might as well start the season with some trash talk as his No. 5 Tigers play No. 8 Florida State in the premier college football game of the season so far Sunday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at Camping World Stadium here.

But, heck, LSU is only a 2-point favorite

Brian Kelly Wants Jayden Daniels To Take More Chances

More importantly, Kelly wants badly for his quarterback Jayden Daniels to start throwing caution to the wind more when he passes. He has been making that point since last season, and now he is adamant about Daniels taking more chances.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels played it too safe last year, says coach Brian Kelly. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Strange talk from a coach whose quarterback completed passes at a 68 percent clip last season. Daniels also threw only three interceptions with 17 touchdowns to finish sixth in the SEC and 39th nationally in passing efficiency at 144.5. All well and good, but Kelly thinks the touchdowns and yards passing (2,913 for 43rd) should be larger this season. He believes that will happen when Daniels takes more chances, beginning Sunday.

“I think last year every throw was like first and 10,” Kelly said. “It was check down. Look for maybe the easiest completion out there.”

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, for example, threw for 300 more yards last season (3,214) than Daniels amid 35 fewer attempts and via 40 fewer completions. Thus, Travis finished much higher in passing efficiency at No. 13 in the nation at 160.1.

“Jordan has always been an explosive player,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “You’ve seen the complete player. He’s done it all now to this point. He’s put himself in a position to have the best year he’s had.

Kelly wants more explosive plays from Daniels. He wants him to throw deeper and to throw people open this season. If they’re covered, throw it where only the receiver can catch it.

LSU Passing Needs To Be More Vertical Vs. Florida State

“Throw a back shoulder on the tight end, even if he’s covered,” Kelly said. “Push the ball down the field vertically. Let’s go make a play down the field.”

Daniels is getting the idea. Kelly has put the offense through fourth down drills this season.

“In seven-on-seven, every throw is fourth down, so you get one chance here,” he said.

Kelly has seen a difference in Daniels.

“I think that’s developing in his own mindset,” he said. “And the way the attacks things is probably where we’ve seen that growth. That’s been exciting to watch.”

Kelly hopes the new, more dangerous Daniels can match Travis.

“These are two great quarterbacks,” he said. “Two elite quarterbacks that can make things happen. Two guys who can run, can throw, be elusive. You’re going to get a chance to see some great playmakers.”