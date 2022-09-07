Brian Kelly Gets Buried Six Feet Under By LSU Reporter Over FSU Loss After Jabbing At Media For Being Late

Brian Kelly is an easy guy to dislike. He just is.

I don’t know him (I’d love to chat), and I try not to form an opinion on someone unless I have met him/her or if he/she does me/my people wrong, but man… ole BK really does not do himself any favors.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Whether it be gaslighting Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh into shoveling snow at his house, leaving Notre Dame with hardly a goodbye, or faking a southern accent, Kelly does a lot of stuff that rubs me the wrong way. And I know I’m not alone in that.

I think Kelly could be very successful at LSU (even though he’s not a culture fit) and will win some big ballgames. He can also recruit pretty well, there is no denying that. So clearly, there is something about him.

With that being said, even one of his former players expressed a sentiment of distaste toward the ex-Notre Dame coach after beating him on Sunday night.

Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons played his first four years at Notre Dame for Brian Kelly and now 👇 https://t.co/DfhIAxIVal — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 5, 2022

A large part of the reason that Kelly is not a favorite fan stems from his attitude, which was on full display on Tuesday. And then he ended up getting buried six feet under by a reporter as a result.

Apparently, one or some of the media in Baton Rouge showed up late to the presser. Kelly, who was rather sassy in addressing the late reporters, made an extremely unnecessary jab in their direction. It was supposed to be a joke, but it didn’t seem like one.

In response, a female reporter put him in a body bag. She snapped back at Kelly’s quip with a vicious knockout punch.

“Maybe if you’ll win, I’ll be on time.”

Oof.

Take a listen. It’s probably not the most appropriate thing to do, but Kelly was out of line for his joke and it’s a legendary delivery from the girl who was likely late:

Brian Kelly:

Jokingly threatens to fine media members $10 for showing up late to pressers.



Reporter:

“Maybe if you’ll win, I’ll be on time.”pic.twitter.com/K8PT1i1iVO — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 6, 2022

Welcome to the SEC, Brian Kelly.