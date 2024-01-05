Brian Daboll Was Secure Enough In His Masculinity To Admit He Was Jealous Of A Reporter’s Hair

Videos by OutKick

Brian Daboll has seen his fair share of losses this season. But he took yet another L in a press conference.

It’s been quite a season for the New York Giants head coach. From the Tommy DeVito hype that took over the NFL to learning that his star running back might leave his team, the Giants 5-11 season had it all. They’ll have one last chance to make something positive happen on Sunday at 4:25, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (a team they nearly beat two weeks ago).

In addition to knocking off their hated rivals, lots of Giants players will have other things on their mind. Many of the players could hit certain bonuses or incentives during Week 18’s action, and one reporter asked Daboll if he was aware of all the incentives at stake.

But Daboll couldn’t quite focus on his answer. Something else caught his attention.

The head coach interrupted the reporter and said, “Sorry, I’m looking at your hair.” The longing look in his eyes proved he wasn’t lying.

After receiving the compliment, the reporter did the only thing you can do when a bald man compliments you for your hairstyle. He roasted him for being bald.

Instead of saying “Thank you,” the reporter simply said, “Jealous?”

That sent the entire room – Daboll included – into a fit of laughter.

Daboll fortunately took it like a champ, and was apparently secure enough in his masculinity to admit he did envy the reporter’s hair.

“I am,” Daboll said. “You should flip your phone around and take a look at it.”

I knew the New York media could be brutal towards the members of its sports teams. But yikes, that got personal! Who would have thought his biggest embarrassment of the season wouldn’t even happen during a football game?