New York Giants Coach Brian Daboll’s Super Bowl plans are the same as most dudes around the country.

Daboll had a hell of a season with the New York Giants and nabbed Coach of the Year honors after leading the franchise to the playoffs in his first year with the team.

Does he plan on partying it up in Arizona with the rest of the NFL as the Eagles and Chiefs clash?

Nope.

Brian Daboll will watch the Super Bowl at home. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Brian Daboll will be cracking cold ones during the Super Bowl.

Instead of rubbing elbows with people down in Glendale, Daboll will be at home in New Jersey relaxing in style.

“I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan,” Daboll explained to the media.

Hell yeah, Brian. Hell yeah.

Brian Daboll after winning Coach of the Year said “I’d rather be playing down here.’’ He will watch Super Bowl LVII back home in Jersey. “I’m gonna sit back, eat a tray full of nachos, drink a six pack and then I’ll start my diet. I’m just gonna watch it as a fan.’’ — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) February 10, 2023

This plan contains lots of alpha male energy.

You know who agrees with this plan? Most dudes in America. There’s not a problem in the world that can’t be solved with a tray full of nachos and a six pack of beer.

For me, you simply can’t go wrong with Natty Light or Busch Light. Both light beers pair perfectly with some salty nachos and a sporting event.

Anyone who suggests a fancy IPA you’ve never heard of is an elitist snob. Ignore them. That’s not the kind of energy the Super Bowl is all about.

Brian Daboll reveals Super Bowl plans. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He’s also a genius for putting off his diet. You know when you can diet? The rest of the year. The Lombardi Trophy is played for just once a season.

The rules don’t apply. It’s anarchy. You want a whole pizza and eight beers? Why not? Go for it. We didn’t land on the moon so that some soccer-loving doctor could tell you to put the carbs down during football.

Brian Daboll’s Super Bowl plans include beer and nachos. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Props to Daboll for keeping it real. A cold beer sounds perfect right about now, and it’s not even game time yet.