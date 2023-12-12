Brian Daboll Rightfully Cuts Off Reporter Asking A Tom Brady – Tommy DeVito Question Following Giants’ Win Over Packers

Videos by OutKick

Anytime a quarterback comes out of nowhere to lead his team on a winning streak there is a certain number of people, including credentialed media members, who compare their accomplishments to a certain sixth-round draft pick who won seven Super Bowls, Mr. Tom Brady.

New York Giants signal-caller Tommy DeVito is the latest to get the Brady treatment given that the undrafted rookie has led the Giants to three straight wins, but head coach Brian Daboll isn’t having it.

Daboll was an assistant for the New England Patriots when Brady took the reigns of the franchise over 20 years ago so he’s certainly the man to ask about Brady’s emergence compared to DeVito’s, but he’s also a man who realizes those two names aren’t exactly equal in the world of professional football.

“Yeah, we’re four games in,” Daboll said following the Giants’ Monday night win over the Green Bay Packers. “I do appreciate the question.”

The Tommy DeVito hype has hit Tom Brady levels, at least according to one media member. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The reporter continued on, asking Daboll when Patriots teammates began believing in Brady way back when before the head coach respectfully tip-toed around the question.

“That’s a long time ago,” Brian Daboll said. “I’d just say every situation is different. I couldn’t probably give you the answer that you are looking for. I couldn’t give you a tangible story or anything like that. It was a different time, different players, different team, but obviously [Brady’s rise] is well-documented.”

DeVito has played in exactly six NFL games, and in those games, the Giants are 3-3.

During Brady’s first season as a starting QB in 202 he led the Patriots to an 11-5 regular season and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after knocking off the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Nobody can hype up an athlete quite like the New York media can.

DeVito has admittedly been electric since taking over the Giants, but until he solidifies himself as a legitimate ‘dude’ in this league – which he is far from doing – let’s maybe cool it with the Brady talk.