Brian Cashman Is Still Bitter About The Astros’ 2017 Sign-stealing Scandal

Despite Brian Cashman reminding us every six months that he’s over the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal, it now appears that message was a bald faced lie. The Yankees GM is now saying the Astros threw the Yankees off their destiny for a World Series berth.

Perhaps this is why the Yankees didn’t show much aggressiveness this offseason by signing a 36-year-old Josh Donaldson rather than more explosive moves like Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman? If you believe you clinched a hypothetical pennant five years ago, it makes sense why the desperation would be non existent. This couldn’t be any more pathetic for supporters of the New York Yankees.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is still bitter about the Astros cheating scandal in 2017. pic.twitter.com/87kOWalBhq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 31, 2022

“The only thing that stopped us was something that was so illegal and horrific. So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09,” Cashman said in an interview with The Athletic. “Because I’m like, ‘Well, I think we actually did it the right way…the only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”

This reads like a mediocre former big league pitcher lecturing us how Barry Bonds’ steroid use threw his career off its path. No, the Yankees just weren’t a good enough team to win the 2017 pennant based on simple math: The Yankees scored four runs in three late-series games, which isn’t a winning formula in October. There was no sign-stealing that got in the way of an ice cold offense. Matter fact, that 2017 Yankees squad was a Cinderella story to begin with. No one predicted that roster was ready to hoist a World Series banner so to pretend the cheating did them in is embarrassing to say the least. They were nicknamed the “Baby Bombers” because that core group was expected to be back the following years, not because they were a finished destined or finished product.

Yet here Brian Cashman stands delivering excuses as to why he’s been a colossal failure as GM of the Yankees this past decade. God forbid this scandal went down in 2002 George Steinbrenner would’ve brought the hammer down to make sure the ’03 team couldn’t be matched. There’s no fire in that front office any more and it’s sad to see. Unless, of course, you’re a fan of literally any other organization — then this is totally hilarious. Looks like the big bad Yankees are poised for yet another wildcard run that leads to an early exit. At least they made the hypothetical World Series five years ago and have complete ding-a-lings covering the team to cover their tracks.