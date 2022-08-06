Panthers DE Brian Burns Crashes Christian McCaffrey Media Session

Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns sat on the the other side of the podium Friday, joining the media for questions during running back Christian McCaffrey’s availability.

Burns, the 24-year-old Florida State product who was drafted by the Panthers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, went on to crash the question portion of his teammate’s media session.

What ensued was a funny, light-hearted exchange.

“What’s your name,” McCaffrey asked. “Where you from? What network?”

“I wanna know …” Burns asked, but McCaffrey interrupted and said he’s the best ping pong player on the team.

“That wasn’t my question, I wanna know how it is going against Brian Burns?” asked Burns, who said his name was BB Love.

“Brian Burns is such a good ball player,” McCaffrey said.

Burns is fresh off the first Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2021. He posted 9.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 18 quarterback hits over his third pro campaign.

McCaffrey continued: “He’s a little bit weird off the field and he has some issues but when it comes to on the field, he’s special to watch. We don’t talk to him too much, because he’s a little off. But man, he’s a special player — a really special player. He can play the run, he can play the pass, overall just an amazing player.”

The Carolina Panthers will travel to face the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 preseason game on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.

The Panthers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. EDT to open the regular season.

