Bri Teresi Delivers A Message To Her Haters In A Patriotic Bikini, Viral Dolphins Fan Might Be AI & Texas Is Back

Videos by OutKick
We’ve got another Saturday of College Football in the books and with that a couple of early season upsets. There’s nothing like a good upset within the college ranks.
Most of the Top 10 teams were taking on teams like Ball State, UNLV and Youngstown State. Not third-ranked Alabama. They welcomed a hungry No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns team to Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
It was an early season test for both teams and the Longhorns took home a 34-24 win. They became the 7th team to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa under Nick Saban.
Obviously the fun after a big Texas win is to hop on the “Texas is back” bandwagon. Are they actually back? We’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the year shakes out.
For now they traveled to Alabama and handed the Crimson Tide a double-digit home loss. That’s enough for some, myself included, to start saying Texas is back.
Part of the reason, of course, is to enjoy when the Longhorns eventually blow a big game. For now they’re back and they should absolutely enjoy this win.
For the rest of the Top 10 teams, and most of the Top 25 for that matter, Week 2 was a cupcake week. That is expect for No. 19 Wisconsin, who took on unranked Washington State.
That Badgers weren’t playing Austin Peay, but it was a game they were supposed to win. They didn’t. Wisconsin took home a 31-22 loss.
Colorado buried Matt Rhule and Nebraska
After opening the season with a trip to Fort Worth and taking home a win in a shootout over TCU, Colorado had their first home game of the season and welcomed the Nebraska Cornhuskers to Boulder.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders picked up right where he left off as Colorado steamrolled Nebraska and buried Matt Rhule. He was 31 of 42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns.
Oh and he did this. I know it didn’t count, but look at him make the defense look absolutely silly on this play.
Colorado is a lot of fun to watch right now. That includes off the field when the microphones are hot. Shedeur had some thoughts about the win over Nebraska.
“The coach said a lot of things about my Pops, about the program but now he wanna act nice,” he said. “I don’t respect that.”
There’s a new UFC middleweight champion
Not all of the excitement and the upsets in the sports world took place in College Football on Saturday. One of the biggest upsets in UFC history happened during the UFC 293 main event.
Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision to become the UFC’s new middleweight champion. The new champ was all over Adesanya and even dropped him late in the first-round.
Somehow, Adesanya was able to remain conscious through this barrage of heavy punches. He was able to recover, but was never able to get back to full strength.
Strickland kept the pressure on throughout the fight and came away with a well-deserved upset win over one of the best fighters in the UFC.
Adesanya really had no chance, even though he was a heavy favorite.
Not only was he dealing with a hungry fighter who wanted his belt inside of the octagon, he had to deal with the Drake and EA Sports cover curses at the same time outside of it.
That’s a lot working against you heading into a fight.
What a start to a Sunday and it’s only going to get better from here. There’s a full slate of Week 1 NFL action lined up and if that doesn’t have you ready to run headfirst through a brick wall nothing will.
As always the DMs are open @sjoseph_sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or if you prefer to send your love via email, you can do so at sean.joseph@outkick.com.
Numbers from :
Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :