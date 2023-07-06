Videos by OutKick

Bri Ellis ruffled a lot of feathers when she decided to transfer from Auburn to Arkansas. She doesn’t care.

The 2022 SEC Softball Freshman of the Year is not afraid to embrace the hate and clap right back.

Ellis, who joins the Razorbacks with two years of eligibility remaining, arrives to Fayetteville after two dominant seasons on The Plains. Her .989 career fielding percentage is sixth all-time at Auburn and she slashed .288/.685/.398 with 96 RBIs and 34 home runs in 117 career starts.

The sophomore first baseman played a huge role in the Tigers’ postseason success in 2023.

The postseason is off to a GRAND SLAM start for @AuburnSoftball‼️



Bri Ellis tied the program record for RBI in an NCAA Regional game with this swing 💪 pic.twitter.com/0ZAAMd3MTn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2023

Exactly one month after hitting the grand slam in a Regional, Ellis transferred to Arkansas. Not only was her move in-conference, it was in-division.

Her decision comes in correlation with something of an exodus from Mickey Dean’s program. It is unclear as to whether Ellis had a similar experience as some of her teammates or if that factored into her decision to leave.

Either way, Auburn fans were furious. And they still are!

Bri Ellis isn’t afraid to put them in their place.

One Barner (using a burner) called Ellis ‘Charmin soft’ on Tuesday night. Ellis found the tweet on Wednesday and fired right back.

She also used the opportunity to try and parlay the salty name-calling into an NIL deal.

@Charmin let’s get this partnership rolling — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) July 5, 2023

Ellis was not done there. She continued to chat with people in her replies throughout the night.

Some of it was silly banter, with a shot fired at the state of Walmarts in the Natural State.

Yes it’s the same stuff but it’s like super organized everything in the right place it’s crazy — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) July 6, 2023

When the same ‘Aggressively Introverted Lefty Barner’ made a quip about the education at Auburn when compared to Arkansas, Ellis paid homage to Cardale Jones.

It’s okay I don’t get paid to school — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) July 6, 2023

She also took aim at the original account who got the whole thing rolling.

Imagine being so obsessed that you make a fake account for your already fake account just to reach me https://t.co/WdD3hZyB5I — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) July 5, 2023

Ugh I said literally twice that’s gross — Bri Ellis (@briellis1) July 5, 2023

Ellis does not give a damn what her former fans have to say about her now. She made the decision that was best for herself and that is that. Pretty cut and dry.

However, where some people in Ellis’ position may choose to let the haters talk into the abyss, the newest member of Razorbacks softball has the time to put them in a body bag. Talk that talk!