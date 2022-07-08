Justice Kavanaugh Had to Sneak Out Back of Restaurant After Angry Protesters Gathered Outside

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had to sneak out the back of a restaurant after protesters learned of his dinner location on Wednesday.

On Friday, Politico reported that protesters targeted Morton’s steakhouse in downtown D.C. where Kavanaugh was having dinner. The protesters gathered by the front door to demand that the restaurant owner remove Kavanaugh from his table.

Per the protesters, Kavanaugh lost his right to eat in public after signing on to send abortion rights back to the states.

The staged harassment of Kavanaugh comes only a month after some loon tried to assassinate him over the leaked draft opinion indicating that the Court would ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade.

Therefore, Kavanaugh and his team were right to take precautions when protesters followed him to a restaurant.

You’d have to be a disturbed individual to side with people trying to intimidate justices at their homes and at restaurants. Case in point:

There’s a long list of leftists defending the stalkerish protesters who forced Kavanaugh to leave the restaurant through the back. The usual suspects have tweeted at Kavanaugh to next time leave the state to have a steak.

“Guess Kavanaugh will have to make a plan to drive a few hundred miles, get a hotel room, make a reservation to eat at a different Morton’s, then drive a few hundred miles back home,” tweeted a writer from the Washington Post. “That’s if he’s lucky and isn’t arrested for crossing state lines to eat at a different Morton’s.”

We shall never underestimate the idiocy of people like this former NBCUniversal exec:

Poor Brett Kavanaugh had to sneak out the back door of Morton’s steak house, because there were protesters in front. Morton’s restaurant: “Disturbing the dinners of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” Kind of like banning abortions. Fu*k Morton’s. pic.twitter.com/wCiSw8zn3L — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 8, 2022

The attacks on Morton’s come as the steakhouse supported Kavanaugh’s right to eat. A rep for Morton’s released the following statement:

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner.

“There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Politicians and media members continue to incite these unjust reactions with their rhetoric toward the conservative justices. Here are a few examples:

Lori Lightfoot today: "The toxicity in our public discourse is a thing that I think we should all be concerned about." Lori Lightfoot last week: "F*ck Clarence Thomas!”pic.twitter.com/Y15beWgvDE — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 5, 2022

Mia went there so you don't have to. Click on her profile to see The Good (only one actually), The Bad (lots!), and the Ugly (lots and lots). https://t.co/DoC6t5UOr3 pic.twitter.com/n7HX2bIF32 — Meet John Doe, a Person of Grievance (@SrvG_d) June 27, 2022

Unreasonable and perhaps dangerous protests are the result of public figures in DC, newsrooms, and Hollywood incessantly portraying six individuals as vile threats to the lives of women.

My take: whether you are pro-choice, pro-life, a justice, or some guy on Twitter — you ought to be able to eat a steak in peace.