Brett Favre’s Motion To Dismiss Welfare Lawsuit Denied

A Mississippi judge has denied Brett Favre’s motion to dismiss the civil lawsuit he finds himself in the middle of. The former NFL quarterback will remain a defendant in the suit involving state welfare funds.

Around $77 million in federal welfare funds intended for low-income Mississippi residents was spent over the last several years on various projects supported by “wealthy or well-connected people,” according to state prosecutors.

Favre is among the three dozen people or businesses that have been sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services for allegedly squandering welfare funds. The former NFL quarterback has been linked to spending $5 million for a volleyball facility at his alma mater, Southern Miss, which is also where his daughter played volleyball.

Favre also supported the spending of $1.7 million on the development of a concussion treatment drug allegedly using welfare funds to do so. He is not facing any criminal charges.

The former QB’s attorneys argued that the state health department is suing Favre, “a Mississippi and national celebrity,” to deflect from its own role in allowing fraud. They filed paperwork to have him dismissed from the civil suit, but Circuit Judge Faye Patterson stated Favre’s attorney made “unpersuasive and inapplicable” arguments.

Favre filed a defamation lawsuit against former NFL punter turned media star Pat McAfee in February. McAfee recently filed a motion to throw out the defamation suit.