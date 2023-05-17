Brett Favre: America Was In ‘Better Shape’ Under Donald Trump’s Leadership

Videos by OutKick

Brett Favre believes America has fallen hard and fast since former President Donald Trump left office.

Favre has never been shy about the fact he’s a fan of Donald Trump. He really spun people up into a frenzy when he golfed with America’s 45th President back in summer 2020.

Now, he’s made it clear he thinks America was much better off when Trump was in the Oval Office.

Today, President @realDonaldTrump played golf with one of the great @NFL players @BrettFavre @TrumpBedminster.



(Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour) pic.twitter.com/HXzjLNMeRl — Judd Deere 45 Archived (@JuddPDeere45) July 25, 2020

Brett Favre praises Donald Trump.

“I think our country was in better shape with [Trump],” Favre said during a conversation with Jason Whitlock. While Favre acknowledged no politician is perfect, he definitely feels things were better before the real estate mogul left office.

“I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I’m flawed just like the rest of them. We’re all flawed. But, I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country. Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don’t know if our current president has the same mentality, our regime. I’m not knocking anyone. That’s just how I felt,” the former Packers QB added.

The legendary NFL QB also said the “focus” should be on making American citizens’ lives better. He also made it clear his support for Donald Trump has cost him money, but didn’t get into specifics.

Brett Favre believes America was better off under Donald Trump. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Favre also took a shot at the transgender situation people are watching unfold in America.

“To think that a young man who identifies as a girl, I don’t understand — just hear me out — can go into a girl’s bathroom and use the restroom with girls, and for us to think that’s OK, I think is wrong. I’m sorry,” Favre told Whitlock, according to TMZ.

Favre is a fan of Donald Trump.

Brett Favre hasn’t ever been shy about speaking his mind. The blue-collar QB was very vocal in his support of Trump during the 2020 Presidential election, and it looks like that hasn’t changed in the past couple years.

Judging from the retired Packers QB’s comments, he’d love to see Trump cruise back to office in the 2024 election.

As he noted in 2020, his vote is determined by freedom of speech, religion, gun rights and who supports the police and military. In his mind, that man is Donald Trump.

There are certainly a lot of people who will absolutely agree with him.

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

Will Brett Favre now face intense backlash for vocally supporting Donald Trump? Unfortunately, it can’t be ruled out. At this point, it’s just expected. Something tells me he won’t care one bit.