Brent Musburger still laughs about the reaction to his comments about Katherine Webb back in early 2013.

During the national title game between Alabama and Notre Dame in January 2013, Musburger spotted A.J. McCarron’s future wife Katherine Webb in the crowd and stated the obvious: she’s a good looking woman.

“You see that lovely lady there? She does go to Auburn, and I will admit that, but she’s also Miss Alabama and that’s A.J. McCarron’s girlfriend … I’m telling you, you quarterbacks get all the good looking women. What a beautiful woman. So, if you’re a youngster in Alabama, start getting the football out and throw it around the backyard with pop,” Musburger told viewers during the blowout national title win for the Crimson Tide.

Well, some people (the snowflakes) weren’t happy, and it’s led to a decade of Musburger teasing his friend Brian Kelly how he took all the heat off him.

“I still tease him that when he got blown out by Alabama in that national championship game, I took all the heat off him because I called a beauty queen beautiful. I was the villain that night in the eyes of many, especially the woke journalists with some of the papers around the country,” Musburger explained on “The Shamrock” when breaking down the situation from nearly a decade ago.

☘️The Shamrock☘️



After a weekend in Vegas, @Matt_Fortuna and I talked Notre Dame past and present with the great Brent Musburger, who has a running joke with Brian Kelly from the 2012 BCS National Championship Game



Apple:https://t.co/Hgdvb5mC2Q

Spotify:https://t.co/BR31MjFrqP pic.twitter.com/93NnfD5RcI — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) October 11, 2022

Brent Musburger won’t let the outrage mob get to him.

It’s amazing that it’s almost already been a decade since Musburger cut it loose during the national title broadcast when talking about Katherine Webb.

As he pointed out, she was literally Miss Alabama. Webb was a pageant superstar. Was it really news to anyone that she’s attractive?

Did Musburger uncover something that had been a closely held secret? Of course not, but people love to be outraged.

Katherine Webb is a former Miss Alabama. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

The fact he still doesn’t give a damn is great. Whenever you can take a shot at “woke journalists,” you have to do it.

No regular person was offended at all, and we shouldn’t pretend like the masses were grabbing pitchforks to march on Musburger.

Just in case you didn’t know, Katherine Webb is still capable of throwing heat nearly a decade later. Something stuff just never changes.