Brent Musburger announces On Twitter That He Is No Longer The Raiders Radio PxP

83-year-old Brent Musburger announced on Twitter today he will no longer be the play by play voice of the Las Vegas Raiders. Musburger took the job four years ago in 2018.

Many thanks to the @Raiders organization for fond memories. I'll miss broadcast partner Lincoln Kennedy and the radio production crew. What's next? I hear Mike Trout might step down as commissioner of his fantasy league. You never know! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) June 3, 2022

The storied announcer had a Hall of Fame broadcasting career that ended nationally in January of 2017. He had been working College Football play by play for ESPN/ ABC at the time.

Soon after leaving ESPN, he and his family started the VSiN digital network that reported on Sports Gambling. In 2021, Draft Kings bought VSiN from the Musburger family, terms of the sale were not made public.

Brent will forever be remembered for starting broadcasts with the phrase “You are Looking Live.”