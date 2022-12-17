Former UVA QB Reportedly Visiting Big Ten Team

Former UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong will reportedly visit the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend.

The former Cavaliers quarterback is on the hunt for a new team and he’ll be in Madison at some point over the weekend, according to Clint Brewster.

Former Oklahoma QB Nick Evers previously visited the Badgers. Luke Fickell is searching for a new quarterback after taking over the job and Graham Mertz rushing to the portal.

Armstrong and Evers are both considered high priorities for the Badgers.

Brennan Armstrong is an interesting prospect.

Armstrong has had a lot of ups and downs over the past two seasons. In 2021, he threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He lit it up in UVA’s offense with Bronco Mendenhall as the team’s head coach. He was one of the better passers in the country.

Then, Tony Elliott took over and everything fell apart. 2022 can be best described as a complete and total disaster. Armstrong threw for just 2,210 yards and had seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions. It was an incredible collapse.

The question is whether Armstrong was the problem or if it was Elliott’s new offense. Was it a bit of both? It’s really hard to say. It’s hard to imagine Armstrong went from putting up huge numbers, and then just collapsed for no reason at all.

He clearly didn’t flourish in Elliott’s system, and the numbers make that crystal clear. Now, he wants a fresh start, and with Luke Fickell needing a new passer, Wisconsin appears to be an option.

I will say I see a ton of excitement from fans about the idea of getting Nick Evers. I don’t see that same passion for Brennan Armstrong. It’s just an observation, but definitely interesting.

One way or another, you’d think a decision would be made soon from Fickell on who to get. You definitely don’t want to go much longer without a solid plan at QB.