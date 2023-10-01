Northwestern QB Throws Interception So Bad It’s Almost Impossible To Believe

Videos by OutKick

Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan is the proud owner of what might be the worst interception of the season.

The Wildcats lost to Penn State 41-13 Saturday, and surprisingly managed to keep the game close until late in the third quarter.

Well, by the time the game was over, Sullivan was in the game after starter Ben Bryant went down with an injury.

Ben Bryant left the game against Penn State with an injury. He was replaced by Brendan Sullivan. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brendan Sullivan throws stunning interception.

He’s now going to get roasted for a long time in the locker room because he threw an interception that must be seen to be believed.

Rolling out to his left on 1st and 10 with a couple minutes left in the game, Sullivan threw the ball directly to PSU DB Daequan Hardy.

When I say directly, I mean directly. He couldn’t have put the ball in a better spot for Hardy to make an interception. Watch the shockingly bad interception below.

Below is another angle of the truly atrocious interception.

this Northwestern interception is hilarious pic.twitter.com/VOY5A4VLTV — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 30, 2023

What was Sullivan doing?

That was without question one of the worst interceptions in recent college football memory. It’s hard to describe just how bad it was.

The game was already over at that point, but that hardly excuses Sullivan from just handing the ball back to the Nittany Lions.

What was he even looking at? He couldn’t have put the ball more on the money for Hardy if he tried. It was a perfect pass……right to the PSU DB. If he was aiming for the receiver behind him, he missed by a solid five to six yards.

Sullivan also could have scrambled. There was only green ahead of him, but why scramble when you can just give the ball back to Penn State in hilarious fashion?

Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan throws shockingly bad interception. (Photo by Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Congrats to Brendan Sullivan. This is the early leader for the worst interception of the year. Just a truly shocking throw.