Breckie Hill Claims She’s Making NFL QB Money On OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

Breckie Hill apparently is cashing in on OnlyFans.

Hill has made a name for herself on Instagram and TikTok over the past year or so, but it’s not been without controversy.

She seems obsessed with using Olivia Dunne, who is much more famous and popular by literally any metric, for clout and fame.

It’s very cringe. Very cringe, indeed. It reeks of desperation, and has a similar vibe to the ex who just can’t move on. Nothing is more unattractive than desperation, but my theory might be very incorrect because all the drama and feuding is apparently paying off for Hill.

Breckie Hill claims she’s making a ton of money on OnlyFans. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Breckie Hill says she’s making millions on OnlyFans.

Hill was asked about her OnlyFans earnings on an appearance on the “One Night with Steiny” podcast, and the number is shockingly high.

She revealed she makes more than $500,000 a month on the adult entertainment website, and alleged she made more than $300,000 in a single day.

Now, she didn’t provide receipts for the claim, but also made it with complete confidence.

Hill’s strategy of trolling Olivia Dunne appears to be paying off.

Perhaps I’m the fool here. I’m the one talking about how cringe Breckie Hill’s trolling of Olivia Dunne is, but it looks like it’s actually a genius business plan.

I’ve never made $300,000 in a single day. I’m just a blue-collar working class man. Meanwhile, Breckie Hill apparently has more money than she knows what to do with.

If her earnings are truly around $6 million a year, then she’s making more money than several notable NFL QBs. Hill is tied with Andy Dalton and ahead of Tua Tagovailoa, Will Levis, Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Baker Mayfield and Zach Wilson for yearly cash in 2023.

Breckie Hill says she’s making more than $500,000 a month on OnlyFans. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Now, does it make her trolling of Olivia Dunne look any less sad and desperate? No, but at least Breckie Hill is filling her bank account with plenty of cash.