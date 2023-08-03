Breckie Hill Opens Up On Feud With Olivia Dunne By Blaming It All On Livvy

Videos by OutKick

Breckie Hill thinks Olivia Dunne is 100% responsible for the feud between the two of them.

For anyone living under a rock, the pair have been going back and forth for a long time, but it mostly appears one-sided if you’re an outside observer with Hill leading the way.

I guess that’s what happens when one person – Hill – is significantly less famous than the other. Olivia Dunne is out here crushing the game, and it would make sense in a pessimistic sense for Breckie Hill to ride her name for attention.

It’s all part of the game.

Breckie Hill blames Olivia Dunne for feud. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Breckie Hill blames Olivia Dunne for feud.

However, Hill thinks that it’s Dunne who is responsible. During an appearance on “One Night With Steiny,” Hill admitted the feud has gone too far and then immediately pinned the blame on the LSU star.

“She had, like, one of my friends that she’s also mutuals with, she had her text me and say, ‘Tell Breckie to stop.’ Like, I’m sorry. If you’re going to have one of my friends who you’re mutuals with tell me that, I’m not going to listen to it. You better tell me yourself,” Hill claimed when discussing why she takes things too far and the beef.

Puke. The desperation for attention just doesn’t end, and who the hell calls people “mutuals?” Are we talking like children now in the public discourse?

Hill doesn’t come off looking great here.

For the record, Breckie Hill is the only one who seems to be going out of there way to keep this feud going.

Why? Attention, attention, attention. Olivia Dunne has 12 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. Hill has 4.1 million. Math was never my greatest strength, but that gap seems sizable. It’s ants out here fighting wolves. She also famously called the LSU superstar a “b*tch.” Totally normal and chill behavior.

“Do you know her? Livvy Dunne? She’s a TikToker. She’s such a b*tch. Also, every single person that’s like, met her, has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person,'” Hill said in a YouTube video with Lofe.

While Breckie Hill seems intent on using Olivia Dunne for clout, the latter seems more interested in doing this crazy thing called focusing on herself.

She crushed the woke New York Times, appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, is making millions of dollars and is on the internet begging for attention by engaging in a heavily one-sided feud.

You tell me: who comes off as the winner?

Olivia Dunne is a much bigger star than Breckie Hill. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

At some point, the desperation just gets a bit too much. Tough look for Breckie Hill. Very tough look. Something tells me Olivia Dunne will continue to dominate while Hill will continue to lean into this feud to remain relevant. What a bizarre choice.