Olivia Dunne Appears To Take A Shot At Breckie Hill

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne appeared to bulldoze Breckie Hill as the feud between the two escalates.

Dunne, who is a star gymnast at LSU, has a longstanding beef with Hill, but it definitely seems like the latter is desperate to keep it going.

Olivia Dunne is the most famous female college athlete in America. She has 11.8 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. Hill has 3.9 million between the two social media sites. They are not the same, but Hill seems to love using Dunne to get attention.

That wasn’t any different Sunday when Breckie Hill posted a TikTok video claiming her “rizz is better than livvys.”

Rizz is slang for spitting game or trying to pick someone up.

Olivia Dunne responds to Breckie Hill.

Well, while Breckie Hill is apparently desperate to use Olivia Dunne for attention, the NIL star took a bit of a higher road.

She dropped a video of her own, and without even mentioning Breckie Hill, which is a veteran move, posted a series of photos that ended with a simple message.

“Me when she can’t keep my name out of her mouth,” Dunne wrote on a photo of herself on the now-viral post. You can see the post here.

Dunne keeps it rolling.

This was about as well as the LSU star could have handled Breckie Hill, once again, seemingly needing to attach herself to Olivia Dunne.

I’m sure if you asked Breckie Hill, she’d say they’re similar in terms of fame. They’re not. People mob LSU gymnastic events because of Dunne. Does anyone even know what Breckie Hill does outside of social media? I do not.

For a reminder, the feud really sparked off when Hill called Dunne a “b*tch.”

Breckie Hill and Olivia Dunne continue to feud. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

“Do you know her? Livvy Dunne? She’s a TikToker. She’s such a b*tch. Also, every single person that’s like, met her, has been like, ‘Oh, she’s so mean in person,” Hill said in a YouTube video shared by Lofe.

It’s been on ever since, but at this point, it’s clear one person is reaching to get the attention of the other.

It might be time for Breckie Hill to let this feud die. It’s just a tough look, and at this point, Dunne is simply steamrolling her without even having to say her name. Stop the fight! Breckie Hill has family to think about!

As for Dunne, I’m sure she’ll keep crushing it. We wouldn’t expect anything less.