Breckie Hill Mocks Olivia Dunne In Unbelievably Cringe Video

Breckie Hill’s war against Olivia Dunne isn’t ending, and she escalated it in a huge fashion Tuesday night.

Hill and Dunne have been feuding for a long time, but to be fair, it seems mostly one-sided. As an unbiased outside observer, Breckie Hill seems desperate to use Olivia Dunne’s name in order to remain relevant and earn clout.

It’s honestly pathetic. It’s like a jilted ex who just can’t move on and is hanging on for life.

Breckie Hill mocks Olivia Dunne dating Paul Skenes. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Well, it’s hard to not describe Breckie Hill’s new TikTok video in any other fashion. She shared a video of herself wearing a Pirates jersey, and appeared to just openly mock the fact Dunne is dating top pick Paul Skenes.

Classy. Always classy to go after someone’s relationship for no reason at all. At least Dillon Danis is fighting Logan Paul as he trolls Nina Agdal.

This was out of left field, and such a classless move that it’s a big mind-boggling.

Breckie Hill’s latest attack on Olivia Dunne is the definition of cringe.

How did Breckie Hill post this not realizing how unbelievably embarrassing it is? I can’t imagine posting something like this.

I’d never want to show my face in public. It’s beyond humiliating. It’s downright unexplainable and strange.

Olivia Dunne is dating Paul Skenes, and by all accounts, appears to be very happy. Good for her. I’m certainly a pro-relationship guy.

Then, for no reason at all, Breckie Hill drops down from the clouds to mock her relationship with the pitching prospect.

This just screams, “Look at me! Give me attention! I need more attention!” It’s not hard to understand why Breckie Hill might be so desperate for attention.

Olivia Dunne has 12 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Breckie Hill has 4.3 million combined followers on the two platforms. The numbers aren’t even comparable.

Hill has just a fraction of Dunne’s fame, and given her antics, it’s hard to argue she has any of the prestige.

This was a truly bizarre decision from Hill. What was the upside here? A few likes? It reeks of desperation, and the one thing you never want to be is desperate. Better luck next time, Breckie.