Breckie Hill Cranks Up The Heat On Olivia Dunne As She Continues To Steal Gymnast’s Followers

The arms race between LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her huge rival Breckie Hill heated up late this week when the clone fired off a flexibility video that has TikTok talking.

For those of you who are new around here, Hill relishes her role as the up-and-coming social media star who has built an empire from being known as the Olivia Dunne clone with cannons, as the TikTok world likes to say.

And now these two are entrenched in a follower-count race with Hill trying her hardest to steal Dunne’s fans by ripping off the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete. In her latest TikTok videos series, Hill is in a car showing off her flexibility by sticking her feet in the air and touching the roof.

Over on Instagram, Hill stayed busy as well. “(M)ake insta casual again,” the social media pro wrote on a caption for a body suit upload.

Based on her content output, there’s a wild trend that is developing between these two combatants. According to Google Trends, Breckie Hill is neck-and-neck with her rival based on the last 30-day trend line.

However, remember that Dunne is making a fortune without the pressure of keeping the algorithm juiced. She receives NIL sponsorship money and in many cases that requires very few social media posts. Meanwhile, Hill has had to keep her production level high because she’s an OnlyFans model and the only way to keep new subscribers coming in is by sucking them in via her safe-for-work content offerings.

That’s why you have Hill closing in on being more popular than Dunne.

Will Dunne snap at some point over this upstart? It’s highly unlikely right now because Dunne is reportedly making millions off the NIL deals. The last thing some brand wants is they LSU gymnast publicly feuding with an OnlyFans model.

But once the NCAA gig runs out, then it seems like all bets are off here. This clone won’t back off and war is war in the social media world.