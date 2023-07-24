Brazilian Woman Falls In Love With Robber Whole Stole Her Phone & Heart

Videos by OutKick

Ladies, let this be a lesson you never know when Mr. Right is going to come into your life.

Social media analysts are going nuts across South America over the story of Brazilian dime Emanuela and her unnamed boyfriend, who told a media outlet the story of their crazy relationship and how it developed after he pulled a robbery of her phone only to have regrets that turned into love.

Stick with me here.

“I was walking down the street where he lives and unfortunately, I was mugged,” she said of her first interaction with her boyfriend. He stole her phone, but that’s when fate kicked in and led these two to each other.

Me parece muito uma analogia do estado brasileiro com o eleitor médio kkkkkkk principalmente eleitor de esquerda — Douglas Feijó, CEA (@DouglascFeijo) July 21, 2023

The boyfriend says he was down and out at the time. He didn’t have a girlfriend or much going on in life, but there was something about the woman on the phone he’d stolen. “I was going through a difficult situation because I didn’t have a woman, you know?” he remembers.“When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself ‘What a beautiful brunette, you don’t see a brunette like that every day,’ and I regretted stealing it.’”

It’s not clear what happened next, but the ultimate results are that these two have been together for two years and they seem to be in love.

Romanticism isn’t dead, ladies.

If these two can make it in the seventh most dangerous country in the world, then there is hope for you after all.

*By the way, if you’re doubting this story of these two, you need to understand how these street hustlers work. Watch how these muggings go down in real-time: