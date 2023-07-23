Brazilian Volleyball Player Key Alves Returns, Sumner Stroh Teams Up With Playboy & NFL Training Camps Are Getting Started

Videos by OutKick

Another beautiful July weekend

The sun is out, it’s unseasonably cool, and NFL training camps are getting started this week. The veterans for a few NFL teams reported this weekend, with the Jets and Browns overachieving and getting things started last week.

The rest of the teams will be starting camp on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Gettin’ ready for training camp 😬 pic.twitter.com/ge4z9ulbpI — Rampage (@RampageNFL) July 21, 2023

I don’t know about you, but that’s music to my ears. While I haven’t officially buried the Yankees and turned all of my attention towards the start of the football season yet, I know it’s only a matter of time before that happens.

Even if they turn things around and Aaron Judge returns from his stubbed toe to carry their sorry asses into the playoffs, I don’t see any signs that if they get there that they’ll be able to do anything.

So it’s one eye on the Yankees and the other on the fast approaching football season where, when it comes to the NFL, I’ll be trading one disappointment for another. I’m going into the season with a rookie quarterback and that’s always a challenge.

The difference is, of course, I don’t have any expectations when Bryce Young takes the field. It’s going to be tough, but I’m used to having low expectations and watching this team lose.

Plus it will be football season again and if you can’t find a way to enjoy that, even when your team stinks, then something is wrong with you.

Police tell a guy he’s facing charges, he replies by letting out a loud fart

A man being questioned by police is doing his best to distance himself from a gun that was likely used in a crime. When asked if his friend owns any guns he evades the question as best he can.

As he attempts to wiggle his way out of being linked to the gun he’s told that he’s the one that’s going to be charged with possession of a firearm. His body goes into defensive mode immediately.

Part of his body’s defense is to release gas. After receiving clarification that he’s going to be charged with the crime he lets out a loud, and long, fart.

While farting he apologizes and maintains eye contact with the two officers, who can’t help but comment and laugh at the passing of gas.

I don’t know if letting out a fart is an effective strategy or not, but if a guy apologizes for doing so during an interrogation, they might have the wrong guy.

In other news, a 68-year-old was fired by Lowes for attempting to stop thieves

Donna Hansbrough was fired from Lowe’s in Rincon, Georgia last month after attempting to stop three alleged shoplifters from stealing more than $2,000 worth of equipment.

The 68-year-old was punched in the face repeatedly during her attempt to stop the theft. She was rewarded by the home improvement company by being fired from her job of 13 years.

Lowe’s apparently has a “zero tolerance” policy. It’s not a zero tolerance policy for crime. It’s a zero tolerance policy for employees who attempt to stop criminals.

.@Lowes fires employee of 13 years after she's assaulted, left with black eye trying to stop shoplifters from stealing over $2,000 worth of equipment. As of today, 2 of the suspects are still at large@kaleyfedkotv sat down with that employee today and has the latest.@WSAV… pic.twitter.com/Ddks3iZenD — Jenson Bland (@jensonbWSAV) July 22, 2023

We made it. The NFL season is almost here. There are a few days left in July, enjoy those, then we get into August and the home stretch.

College Football will be here before you know it, and so too, will the NFL season.

