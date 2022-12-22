Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele In Poor Condition Amid Year-Long Battle With Cancer

Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pelé is in a declining condition following a year of battling colon cancer, noted by his family in a statement Wednesday.

Pelé, the renowned international soccer star who won three World Cups and is tied for the country’s most goals scored (77), has received elevated care at Albert Einstein hospital in São Paolo. His family statement’s relayed that Pelé is in bad shape due to worsening conditions with his heart and kidneys.

Pelé’s daughter, Kely, delivered the somber update while expressing optimism for the upcoming holidays spent with him.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she said. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you, and we will give up an update next week.”

Amid the World Cup festivities, figures of the soccer community extended their well wishes for the ailing Pelé.

France’s Kylian Mbappé tweeted out support for Pelé, posting “Pray for the King” on Dec. 8. He received a response from the King. “Thank you, [Mbappé]. I’m happy to see you breaking another one of my records in this Cup, my friend!”

Pray for the King 👑🙏🏽🇧🇷 @Pele — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 3, 2022

After Argentina won the World Cup Final, Pelé posted a congratulatory message for Lionel Messi and the team — giving a sweet nod to departed rival Diego Maradona in his reaction.

“Congratulations, Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling right now,” Pelé posted on Instagram.

Pelé and his family first announced news of his battle with cancer in Sept. 2021. The 82-year-old’s status has fluctuated between positive and negative developments. He was admitted into Albert Einstein on Nov. 29 and appeared to have taken a step back in treatment after recent reports that he was making progress with his treatment.

Prayers up for Pelé.

E olha aí nosso eterno Rei ainda no Albert Einstein. Força, gênio, eu te amo Pelé! pic.twitter.com/yd0tqaXMu9 — Milton Neves (@Miltonneves) December 21, 2022