Braxton Berrios Appears To Be Enjoying The Dolphins Bye Week, If Alix Earle’s Bahamas Bikini Content Is To Be Believed

TikTok star Alix Earle continues to fully embrace the NFL WAG lifestyle. She was hit with the NFL drama early in her relationship with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and after a brief split, the two bounced back better than ever.

Alix hasn’t been half-assing things either. She’s been studying the WAG playbook closely and applying what she’s been learning week after week.

Last week she made the trip with the team to Germany. She wasn’t there just to provide some moral support or for sightseeing in the European country. She came ready for action – Dolphins jacket on, knee-high boots in the grass kind of action.

We’re talking playing catch on the sideline, posing for pictures, and grabbing video for social media. If that’s not straight out of the WAG playbook I don’t know what is.

The Dolphins left Germany with a 21-14 loss, but they had a perfectly timed bye week waiting for them when they returned to Miami.

From the looks of it Berrios is making the most out of the week off before the Dolphins, the first place in the AFC East, prepares to make a playoff run.

That’s assuming, of course, that Alix’s bikini content from the Kamalame Cay, Bahamas can be trusted. Which there’s no reason to believe that it can’t be.

Alix Earle Looks Prepared For A Deep Playoff Run

Alix made sure to drop the content dump during Sunday’s NFL action. She might be new to the league, but she’s picked up all of the veteran moves very quickly.

Making to Week 10 of the regular season in first place is impressive. However, the next several weeks are going to separate the pretenders from the contenders.

The Dolphins have been beating up on bad teams up to this point. They need to prove they can beat teams with winning records before anyone will take them seriously as the postseason approaches.

Does Miami have what it takes to make those adjustments? Does Alix have what it takes to make it the rest of the season? Time will tell as far as the Dolphins are concerned.

Given Alix’s strong start there’s no reason why she can’t make a strong playoff push in her first season as an NFL WAG.