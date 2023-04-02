Videos by OutKick

Just one week before Opening Day, the Mississippi Braves grounds crew is scrambling to redo the team’s entire infield. The clock is ticking to get it right!

The Braves, based out of Pearl, Mississippi, are the Double-A Minor League Baseball affiliate for Atlanta. Hence the name.

They will begin their season at home on Friday against the Biloxi Shuckers— but only if everything goes according to plan. The field at Trustmark Park has to be up to standard, which it wasn’t as recently as last week.

Ole Miss and Southern Miss played a neutral site game in Pearl last Tuesday. It lasted just four innings before the umpires and head coaches agreed together that the field was unplayable.

There was no point in risking an injury over a non-conference midweek matchup at this point of the season. Especially after the Rebels had a pitcher slip and fall while coming off of the mound.

The Mississippi Braves grounds crew immediately went to work after the game to try and fix the glaring issues with the playing surface. Apparently, it was not salvagable.

On Friday night, three days after the game was ruled a no-contest in the fourth inning, the entire infield grass was gone and to be replaced. Boots on the ground shared a picture of the field in progress before it was later deleted.

In addition, to get ahead of any potential problems and keep the field in its best-possible condition for the team it most prominently serves, a game that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday has been cancelled. Jackson State was going to play the Braves in a tune-up.

That will no longer take place.

⚾️ Jackson State announces that “the inaugural Hank Aaron Tribute Game between [JSU] and Mississippi Braves on Wednesday, April 5th at Trustmark Park has been canceled due to field conditions from recent rain.”



We first saw the field issues between USM & Ole Miss this week: pic.twitter.com/pKYIumTVU4 — David Edelstein (@davidzedelstein) March 31, 2023

Not only does the cancelation give the new sod more time to take, it gives the grounds crew gets two extra days to figure it out before the Braves take the field. And boy do they need to figure it out!