Braves Fans Boo Marcell Ozuna In First At-Bat Since DUI Arrest

Marcell Ozuna was arrested on a driving under the influence charge on Friday. He returned to the lineup for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon and was greeted with plenty of boos ahead of his first at-bat.

Ozuna hit eighth in the Braves’ lineup against the Houston Astros. While the boos from fans in Atlanta were loud as he was introduced to the plate, they got much louder when he struck out. He struck out again in the fifth inning as well.

According to police, Ozuna was speeding at about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone just after 12:30 AM on Friday.

Once Ozuna was pulled over, the officer said “the driver immediately stated, ‘Sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves.’

“I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage from within the vehicle in addition to Mr. Ozuna exhibiting red/watery eyes. I informed Mr. Ozuna of the reason for the traffic stop to which he again apologized to me and produced an insurance card.”

“I asked Mr. Ozuna what he was doing in Norcross, and he replied with ‘the party.’ I later found out Mr. Ozuna was on his way to a nearby after-hours night club,” the responding officer said in the report.

The Braves issued a statement Friday after Ozuna’s arrest, saying the “organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation” but declining further comment, citing the ongoing legal situation.

Ozuna did not take any questions on Friday while saying he “disappointed my team” and “disappointed my family” in his brief statement.

Ozuna was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.