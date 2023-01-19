Chargers Coach Boldly Claims He Never Worried About Job Security

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was apparently never sweating his job security.

The Chargers opted to keep Staley after a disappointing first round exit from the playoffs, but OC Joe Lombardi was kicked to the curb. It’s more than fair to wonder whether or not Staley ever worried about his future with the franchise.

Apparently, the answer is not one bit.

The Chargers lost in the playoffs in embarrassing fashion. Brandon Staley ultimately kept his job. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Brandon Staley claims he was never worried.

“No. I have a lot of confidence in how we do things here and what we’ve been able to accomplish and that’s the truth. Everybody that’s been around me on a day-to-day basis knows that. I am aware of the speculation … but I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis. I know what we have in our locker room. I know what’s out on that field and I’m excited to keep going,” Staley told the press Wednesday when asked if he was ever worried about his job, according to ESPN.

Brandon Staley talks job security after disappointing postseason. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Staley is 19-15 in two seasons with the Chargers, and hasn’t won a single playoff game. Not only has the team not won a playoff game, but the Chargers lost in humiliating fashion to the Jaguars this past weekend.

After holding a 27-0 lead with a few minutes left in the first half, the Chargers eventually lost 31-30. The team being outscored 31-3 down the stretch ultimately cost Joe Lombardi his job.

Should Staley be worried?

While Brandon Staley has his job going into next season, the room for error is officially gone. Justin Herbert is a great QB, and the team is built to win.

If Staley starts slow or lays an egg again in the playoffs, he could easily be on the outside looking in. A franchise’s window to win with an elite QB is often not large. That’s even truer when the QB is on a cheap deal.

Herbert’s 2023 season will be the last regular season on his rookie deal. The team can then pick up his fifth-year option or work out a long term deal. Once the latter happens, which is inevitable, the team’s cap situation will immediately get a lot tighter than playing with a cheap QB.

Brandon Staley says he was never worried about job security. Will the Chargers eventually fire him? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

If the Chargers don’t start in impressive fashion, Staley’s seat could become scorching hot. His back is against the wall. It’s now time to find out what he can do to save his career.