Brandon Miller Off To An Ice-Cold Start To Summer League, Can’t Stop Fouling

Videos by OutKick

Brandon Miller, the second-overall pick of the Charlotte Hornets, has only played two games in an NBA uniform thus far, but those two games certainly could have gone much better. The Alabama product has gotten off to an alarmingly slow start in Summer League.

While having a stretch of two games where the ball isn’t finding the bottom of the basket isn’t uncommon, it’s the number of fouls Miller has committed in two games catching the attention of many.

In just two games, Miller has committed 15 personal fouls. During actual NBA games players are only allowed six fouls per game, but Summer League rules are a bit more lenient allowing rookies and other prospects to pick up more minutes.

Brandon Miller first two Summer League games:



Game 1 — Game 2 —

18 PTS 6 PTS

5 REB 4 REB

3 AST 7 AST

6 TOV 4 TOV

7 PF 8 PF



It’s just Summer League. pic.twitter.com/evHrkeKrYR — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 5, 2023

To go along with his 15 fouls, Brandon Miller has also committed 10 turnovers to go along with just 24 total points. He’s made just seven field goals in two games, less than half of the number of personal fouls he’s committed, which isn’t a stat you see every day.

It goes without saying that it’s way too early to start legitimately criticizing Miller seeing as these Summer League games are just an opportunity to get reps in, but he’s undoubtedly left a lot to be desired up to this point.

Many NBA fans and media members were critical of the Hornets selecting Miller over Scott Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick earlier this summer.

Time, and meaningful NBA games, will only tell if Charlotte may have missed the mark in drafting Miller.