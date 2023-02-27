SEC Message Sent? Brandon Miller Doesn’t Win Player Of The Week Award, Despite 41-Point Game

Videos by OutKick

Last week, Alabama freshman hoops star Brandon Miller dropped 41 points in an overtime win at South Carolina. In total, he scored 65 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while leading his team to two wins.

But he didn’t receive SEC Player of the Week or Freshman of the Week accolades. Instead, those went to Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Arkansas freshman Nick Smith, Jr.

And some fans weren’t happy about it.

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. earned SEC Freshman of the Week over Brandon Miller.



— Smith averaged 25.0 points and 3.5 rebounds against Georgia and Alabama.



— Miller averaged 32.5 points and 7.0 rebounds against South Carolina and Arkansas. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) February 27, 2023

Wow they didn't even give Brandon Miller Freshman of the Week.



SEC wildin https://t.co/AcIEsF8gTV — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) February 27, 2023

Hard to view Brandon Miller not winning SEC Freshman of the Week after scoring 65 with 14 rebounds over two games (winner produced 50-7 and lost to Alabama) as anything other than the league distancing itself. — Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) February 27, 2023

Of course, this apparent snub has a lot to do with Miller’s activities off the court.

OutKick has covered his story extensively since the beginning.

To recap: The 6-foot-9 freshman allegedly delivered a gun to former Alabama player Darius Miles, who then gave the gun to Michael Davis. Davis allegedly murdered a woman named Jamea Harris with the gun Jan. 15.

Miller also fed the controversy last week during the player introductions when another player jokingly frisked and patted him down.

An Alabama player frisked Brandon Miller, who drove a loaded hand gun to the murder scene of a young woman last month, when he was introduced before today’s game against Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/lESveGGdLu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2023

Alabama hoops coach Nate Oats said the “frisking” introduction has been done all year.

“Regardless, it’s not appropriate,” he said. “It’s been addressed. And I can assure you, it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year.”

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Thus far, Alabama’s public relations staff has dropped the ball in its handling of the situation. And Crimson Tide fans have to jumped to Miller’s defense with excuses like, “He’s just a kid.”

But he’s not — he’s 20 years old. And while he isn’t accused of breaking a law, there has to be accountability for his actions.

But it feels like Alabama and the SEC are looking to sweep this one under the rug. At least until the NCAA Tournament is over.