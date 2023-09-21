Badgers Star RB Shares Concerning Comments About Reduced Role

Videos by OutKick

Braelon Allen has no idea why he’s not getting the ball more.

The Badgers star’s role seems to have been incredibly limited through three games compared to what it was in previous years, and he didn’t get a single carry in the first quarter against Georgia Southern.

Fans watching the Badgers can’t help but wonder why one of the best running backs in America seems to not be a huge part of the game plan.

You know who else is wondering that? Braelon Allen, and he has absolutely no idea what’s going on with the schemes and game plan.

“I don’t know. I don’t really got the answer to that,” Allen told the media when asked why his reps were so limited last week, according to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Why is Braelon Allen getting the ball less this season? (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Badgers RB Braelon Allen reacts to decreased role.

What’s interesting is that while Allen is only averaging 12 carries a game, he’s averaging a career-best 7.1 yards a career, and is scoring a touchdown every nine carries.

However, he averaged more than 17.5 carries a game in 2023. There’s no doubt that Allen is getting a lot fewer touches, but he is making the most of them when he does.

Why isn’t he getting more touches? He doesn’t know, and anyone speculating other than Luke Fickell and OC Phil Longo likely has no idea what they’re talking about.

Braelon Allen offers concerning comments about reduced playing time. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

What is obvious to anyone with eyes is that Wisconsin’s offense looks a lot different in 2023 than it had for the past several decades.

Longo has Tanner Mordecai slinging the ball all over the place, and that means there just aren’t as many rushing touches to distribute to Allen.

However, the fact Allen told the media “I don’t know” when talking about limited touches against Georgia Southern is pretty concerning. How does the team’s best player not know why his role is being dialed back? That’s a red flag.

Braelon Allen is seeing fewer touches in 2023 compared to previous years. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Badgers currently sit at 2-1 with Big Ten play starting Friday against Purdue. Wisconsin will need Braelon Allen firing on all cylinders in order to avoid an embarrassing upset loss. Will he get the ball more? Fans will find out Friday, but clearly, Braelon Allen has no idea what’s going on.