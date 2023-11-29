Wisconsin Star Braelon Allen Announces Questionable NFL Draft Decision

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen has pulled the trigger on ending his college football career.

The talented running back, who battled health issues this season, announced late Tuesday afternoon that he will enter the NFL draft over returning for another season of college action.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL, and I believe I’m ready to chase that next step. I’m excited to announce that I’m declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Much love to my teammates and coaches. Once a Badger, always a Badger. On Wisconsin,” the Badgers running back announced. He finished his Wisconsin career with 35 rushing touchdowns and 3,494 rushing touchdowns, assuming he doesn’t play in the bowl game.

You can watch his announcement video below, and then we’ll dig in.

Thank you God 🙏🏾

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BThdHTYL8e — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) November 28, 2023

Braelon Allen announces he’s going to the NFL.

This decision from Braelon Allen is a bit interesting. I didn’t expect him to return to the Badgers. Transferring seemed like the most likely outcome from a bird’s eye perspective.

He finished the regular season with 12 touchdowns in 11 games, and while that’s not bad, the stat is a bit misleading. Ten of those touchdowns came against bad teams in Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Nebraska and Minnesota.

From October 7th through the November 11th Northwestern game, Braelon Allen scored just two touchdowns.

Braelon Allen announces decision to go pro. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Granted, he was banged up, but the stats are what the stats are. On paper, he put together another great season. Once you dive into the data, most of his big games came against very weak competition.

CBS Sports ranks Braelon Allen as the top RB in the 2024 class, but not as a first round pick. Surely, he could push himself higher up the board with another year of college action. The money difference between being a first round pick and second round pick is significant.

Braelon Allen is leaving the Wisconsin Badgers for the NFL. Where will he be drafted? (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having said all that, NFL RBs have never been valued less than they are right now. Players need to burn through their rookie contracts as quickly as possible to get to a second deal where some real money can be made. I have no doubt that plays a huge role in this decision. As a Wisconsin man, I wish Allen the best, but it really seems like this is a bit of a rush call. Let me know what you think of Braelon Allen going pro at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.