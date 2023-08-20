Wisconsin Star Braelon Allen Pours Praise On Luke Fickell Ahead Of Week One Opener

Videos by OutKick

Braelon Allen has nothing but high praise for Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell.

Allen will be the anchor of Wisconsin’s offense for the third straight season after scoring a total of 23 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons in Madison.

While Luke Fickell has overhauled the offense and opened it up more with the passing game, Allen will remain a major figure coming out of the backfield to help Tanner Mordecai. What does he think about the man now calling the shots in Madison? He only has good things to say.

Allen spoke about Fickell during an interview on the B1G Network and called him the “best coach in college football.”

Braelon Allen praises Luke Fickell.

Well, it’s obvious Braelon Allen is a huge fan of Fickell and whatever is coming next in Madison. It’s hard not to blame him.

The Badgers have been incredibly disappointing since the 2020 season, and that includes two seasons with Allen as the team’s star.

The future NFL RB might have put up huge numbers, but the team as a whole hasn’t been good since the 2019 season.

Making sure Braelon Allen didn’t transfer was a top priority for Luke Fickell, OC Phil Longo and the rest of the coaching staff.

Braelon Allen declares Luke Fickell the “best coach in college football.” (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

There were nonstop rumors about Allen packing his bags and leaving late last season. He denied the rumors, but as we all know, speculation in college football takes on a life of its own.

Now, Tanner Mordecai is under center, Braelon Allen is in the backfield, the offense will look very different and fans can’t wait.

While Luke Fickell certainly doesn’t have the accomplishments of Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney or Kirby Smart, he is the only coach in college football history to take a G5 team to the playoff.

Luke Fickell faces huge expectations in Madison in year one. Braelon Allen is a big fan. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Will he successfully turn around Wisconsin in year one? Fans will find out in under two weeks. Can’t wait.