Senators Captain Brady Tkachuk Says Fighting At Madison Square Garden Made Him Feel Like Conor McGregor

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk said that he felt just like UFC star Conor McGregor when he fought New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba at center ice inside the most famous arena in the world: Madison Square Garden.

Tkachuk was a guest on the Dropping The Gloves podcast hosted by legendary NHL enforcer John Scott and co-host Tim Wirzburger.

Scott asked Tkachuk about his bout with Trouba — a man who is one tough customer — during a game that took place last December.

Man. That was a good one.

Anyway, Scott wanted to know how Tkachuk felt about trading knuckle sandwich recipes in an arena that has hosted legendary boxing matches.

Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Tkachuk said. “I felt like McGregor. It was a pretty unbelievable feeling, y’know, center stage of MSG. That was something I’ll never forget.”

Tkachuk Must Have Been Feeling Insane Levels Of Adrenaline

No kidding. You’ve got to think the adrenaline is blasting through your body anytime you get in a fight during an NHL game. Now, imagine doing it in the same arena where legendary boxing matches were held and when Marilyn Monroe sang a sensual “Happy Birthday” to the President of the United States with whom she was engaging in a clandestine affair (allegedly, but we all know it happened).

What a moment.

Even more impressive perhaps was that Tkachuk said he threw down with Trouba at the end of his shift.

High marks on that because that did not look like a fight where he was out of gas or sucking wind.

Maybe we’ll see some more rough stuff out of Brady this season (he’s a Tkachuk, so that’s probably a safe bet). Plus, his Senators should be an interesting team to watch this season. They made a late push for the playoffs last season but simply ran out of games.

That Atlantic Division is a tough one, but they should definitely be in playoff contention at the absolute least.

