Brady Quinn On Notre Dame’s ’23 Game With Tennessee State: ‘I Hate This’

Brady Quinn’s Irish eyes won’t be smiling when his former team meets Tennessee State in the fall of 2023.

Notre Dame announced earlier this week that they’ll host TSU just about a year and a half from now in what will be both the Irish’s first game against an HBCU and their first game against an FCS opponent ever.

Despite the understandable excitement from Tennessee State, Quinn’s less than thrilled with the pairing.

“I’m just gonna be real,” cautioned Quinn during a broadcast of his Fox Sports radio show, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe. “I absolutely hate this.”

Before elaborating, Quinn noted that some “woke idiots” might think it’s because his alma mater is squaring off with an HBCU. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It has nothing to do with that,” Quinn emphasized. “This is the first time in the history of the Notre Dame football program they’ve played a non-FBS opponent. That’s what I’m ticked off about. I hate this.”

Simply put, Quinn sees a pot of gold for Tennessee State here since they stand to gain plenty of exposure from the matchup. However, he says ND will be left holding the bag.

“It’s only good for Tennessee State. They’re the only winners in all of this,” said Quinn. “…There’s a gigantic talent gap (between the schools). What’s the upside for Notre Dame? If you don’t beat them by 50, it looks like maybe they’re not that good.”

🎙️@Brady_Quinn on Notre Dame hosting TSU: "I hate this move. It's only good for Tennessee State…Let's just say, for example, there's a gigantic talent gap. What's the upside for Notre Dame? If you don't beat them by 50 it looks like maybe they're not that good!"

Quinn, one of the most prolific passers in Irish history with nearly 9,000 career passing yards and 95 touchdowns, clearly thinks this matchup will do little for the team’s national championship aspirations.

“This a no-win scenario for Notre Dame, no matter what way you go about it. It does not help elevate their program. You’re not winning a recruit for this,” Quinn added. “You’re not winning in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee, or the AP poll, or whatever else you want to talk about in recruiting.”

The mere fact that the Irish scheduled TSU over a more competitive FBS opponent is a sign to Quinn that Notre Dame is veering away from its unique scheduling philosophy.

“It’s just a dramatic departure from what it used to be, and it crushes me to see it,” said Quinn. “Notre Dame, in this instance, when it’s always kind of been something of its own, is now really trying to almost blend in with everyone else.”

But Quinn needn’t worry. Considering Notre Dame has refused to join a conference and still proudly wears those shiny gold helmets, there’s no danger that the Irish will ever “blend in with everyone else.”

