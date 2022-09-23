Brady Quinn Calls Neyland Stadium the ‘Loudest Place’ He Ever Played

With college football weekend’s signature matchup coming up between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, all eyes will turn to Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

For one former college quarterback, Neyland brings back memories of what it was like to enter the cauldron of a riled up Tennessee fanbase.

Brady Quinn, who played at Notre Dame from 2003-2006, made a road trip to Knoxville in 2004, and had some comments about his experience in a recent CBS Sports HQ discussion.

Quinn said Neyland “is the loudest place I’ve ever played.”

"That is the loudest place I've ever played." @Brady_Quinn says the Gators are going to struggle this weekend against @Vol_Football in Tennessee 👀 pic.twitter.com/9iIDdrpIn1 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 20, 2022

The Volunteers are favored by 10.5 points, and Quinn believes that Florida may struggle even more than the line indicates due to the crowd noise.

Expect Neyland Stadium to be rocking this weekend. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On top of the raucous atmosphere, Quinn said that no one outside of his offensive guards could hear him when he was under center. His center told him the ball was moving on the field due to the noise.

Despite the noise, Quinn’s Notre Dame team won their matchup in Knoxville, squeaking out a 17-13 win.

Hearing these comments will certainly help rile up the Volunteers fans to generate even more noise.

The Horseshoe also might have something to say this weekend for Ohio State’s matchup against Wisconsin. Heck, even Kansas managed to sell out their stadium for their game against Duke.

But according to Quinn, no other stadiums hold a candle to Neyland. We’ll see if it helps out Tennessee on Saturday.