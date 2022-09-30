Tom Brady, Buccaneers Ownership Pledge Funds To Hurricane Ian Relief

After the southwestern coast of Florida was devastated by Hurricane Ian, various groups are stepping up in its aftermath.

Among those supporting the hurricane relief are Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ownership, who are teaming up to donate over $1 million, going toward assistance for areas devastated this week.

The severity of Hurricane Ian peaked Wednesday when conditions escalated to Category 4, including strong winds and several feet of raging waters running through the coast.

Brady tweeted about the team’s donation to the Florida Disaster Fund.

“Happy were (sic) able to head home for Sunday night, but so many people in Florida won’t be able to do the same,” Brady said. “I’ll be making a donation to the Florida Disaster Fund to get things started, and I’m hoping the rest of the NFL family in our state will follow suit.”

Bucs co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz delivered a supportive statement, relayed by The Athletic, on behalf of the organization.

“The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time,” Glazer Kassewitz said.

“It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe.”

The NFL announced on Thursday that Sunday night’s matchup between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs would go on as originally scheduled, taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

As a precaution, Buccaneers players had switched their practice facilities this week, moving to the Dolphins facilities in Miami-Dade County.

Storm surge outside of my moms house on Fort Myers Beach.



