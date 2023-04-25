Brady Allen has entered the transfer portal. It’s déjà vu all over again.

The 19-year-old was in this exact same position just four months ago. His decision to return to the portal is the perfect example of the new reality within college football.

Allen, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, was Indiana’s Mr. Football in 2021 and chose to stay home and play for Purdue. He committed to the Boilermakers in July before his junior year and stuck with his decision over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Allen has the size needed to compete on the Power Five level. His tape is a lot of fun to watch.

However, after three semesters at Purdue, Allen is seeking a new opportunity. He announced that he will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon, just three days after the spring game.

It marks the second time this offseason that Allen has entered the portal, and it’s a very interesting wrinkle to an already hectic offseason full of quarterback and player movement.

How can Allen enter the transfer portal twice during the same offseason? Welcome to 2023.

Former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who Allen committed to, left for the same job at Louisville during the offseason. Allen entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.

Ryan Walters was hired as the school’s next head coach in December. The Boilermakers then proceeded to add former Texas quarterback Hudson Card through the transfer portal less than two weeks later.

Less than two weeks after that, Allen decided to remove his name from the portal and return to Purdue for the spring. He and Card were going to battle it out for the void left at quarterback when Aiden McConnell graduated.

Card all-but won the starting job during spring practice, which wrapped up over the weekend.

As a result, Allen would be slated to serve as the backup. Apparently that won’t cut it.

College football’s second transfer portal window opened on April 15. All players who intend to transfer ahead of the 2023 season must enter the portal by April 30 to be eligible without a waiver.

Allen is among those who hopped into the portal before the deadline. By doing so, he can seek a fresh start with another program and even compete for the starting job elsewhere in fall camp.

With the way that the transfer portal works, Allen could join his new program as soon as the spring semester concludes. That would give him a few weeks to get acclimated during summer workouts before joining in on an ongoing quarterback battle.

Allen could, foreseeably, lose the starting job at Purdue in late April and win the starting job at another school in August. This is the new way of the world.

College football is being shaped by the transfer portal on a greater level each and every day.