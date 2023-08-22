Bradley Cooper Reflects On Being Sober For Nearly Two Decades: ‘Been Very Lucky’

Videos by OutKick

Bradley Cooper is proud of the fact he’s been sober for a very long time.

Cooper is one of the most noticeable faces in Hollywood and has starred in several major hits. He was already popular before “The Hangover” hit theaters, but the Las Vegas comedy shot him to superstar status.

Along the way, he’s managed to stay sober and avoid substance abuse issues since getting sober in his late 20s. The talented actor thinks he’s a “lucky” man to no longer be consuming things he can’t tolerate.

Bradley Cooper has been sober since the age of 29. He previously talked about a cocaine addiction. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Bradley Cooper discusses sobriety.

“I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky,” Cooper said during an appearance on “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” according to Deadline.

The fact Cooper was sober also helped him crush it in “A Star is Born,” which is easily his most critically acclaimed role.

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there. And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it,” Cooper further added.

Deadline noted that Bradley Cooper has discussed addiction in the past, and admitted previously to being “addicted to cocaine” around the time he left “Alias.” The ABC spy show with Jennifer Garner was his first big break.

Cooper should be proud of himself.

While many people can use substances without abusing them, mostly alcohol, that’s just not the case for some people.

There are countless examples of actors, athletes and regular people dealing with all sorts of different addiction issues. It’s truly an ugly situation, and that’s why it’s great to hear someone openly talk about sobriety in such blunt fashion.

Bradley Cooper discusses being sober for nearly 20 years. (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s also not really surprising that it helped him crush it in “A Star is Born.” Cooper’s character Jackson is a massive alcoholic in the hit movie with Lady Gaga. It’s a central part of the movie, and it leads to him killing himself. No spoiler warning for that one. That movie has been out for years. It’s your own fault if you haven’t seen it yet.

Cooper having a long history with substance abuse probably made it very easy for him to tap into for the dark and depressing role.

Bradley Cooper obviously struggled with a lot, but managed to defeat that demon. If you’re struggling with anything, never be afraid to seek help. Getting help is a lot better than the alternative. Props to Cooper for his honesty and openness.