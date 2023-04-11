Bradley Beal Tells Gambling Fans To Chill Out Following Physical Incident

Videos by OutKick

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is tired of rowdy fans that lash out at athletes over bad bets.

Beal, 29, spoke with reporters on Monday as part of an exit media session for the year — Washington (35-47) missed the playoffs. He looked generally frustrated throughout the interview.

Beal Reminds Fans Losing is Part of the Game

The 11-year vet addressed an incident involving a fan last week where things got physical. Beal and the fan came face to face after a game against the Magic when Orlando fans got irate and yelled an obscenity at Beal over a missed bet.

“You made me lose $1,300, you f**k,” the fan yelled at the Wizards star.

“Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I’m all for it,” Beal detailed during Monday’s session.

Beal added, “But I think it’s when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game. I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves.”

(Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

As previously reported on OutKick, Beal allegedly responded, “Keep it a buck. I don’t give a f**k about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”

Beal also walked up to the two fans and smacked one of their heads, causing their hat to fly off. The incident was under investigation, looking at potential battery.

Beal attested to fans getting rowdier in recent years, which could be relative to the boom in online sports gambling.

“I understand. I go to casinos, I gamble, I understand that. But I also understand it’s probably a 99 percent chance I’m going to lose,” he added. “I’m not sitting here about to get angry at the dealer or angry at everybody else.”

Coming back from a serious left wrist injury last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds (50 games).