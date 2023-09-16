Boxing Trainer Diego Arrua Dies Of Heart Attack During Wife’s Fight

Videos by OutKick

Boxing trainer Diego Arrua sadly passed away last night after suffering a heart attack during his wife Sabrina Perez’s match. He was 58-years-old.

Arrua was at ringside to see his wife put her interim featherweight title on the line in Tijuana, Mexico against Skye Nicholson. The match was airing on DAZN and was part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotion.

Boxer Sabrina Perez with her late husband and trainer Diego Arrua. (Sabrina Perez Instagram)

ARRUA WAS RINGSIDE WHEN HE COLLAPSED

However, during the 9th round Arrua collapsed on the side of the ring before ultimately passing away from a severe heart attack. He was not in the arena when Perez ended up losing to the Australian Nicholson.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman announced Arrua’s passing. “It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego Arrua, who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana,” Sulaiman’s tweet read.

Arrua had been Sabrina Perez’s husband as well as her trainer for several years.

In a statement, Perez said that she isn’t sure she can continue boxing without having him with her. It was only the second loss of her career outside of Argentina.

Thoughts and prayers are with her and Diego Arrua’s family at this time.