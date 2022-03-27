in Boxing

Boxer Takes A Bite Out Of Foe During Bout

After Nicolas Pablo Demario scored a knockdown this past weekend on Josue Vargas, he took a page out of Mike Tyson’s playbook and bit his opponent. It’s unclear what would possess any athlete to do such a thing when it’s largely understood we have cameras everywhere. And what’s even more bizarre is the fight wasn’t stopped, but would be judged a one-point deduction that irked the broadcasting crew. Josue Vargas, thankfully, would go on to use that deduction to his advantage winning the final three rounds and the fight unanimously. Watch:

As the great Rasheed Wallace once said: “Ball don’t lie.” Ironic enough that Vargas’ shorts read “taste of freedom.” What a wacky fight.

BoxingJosue VargasMike Tyson

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here