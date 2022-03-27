Boxer Takes A Bite Out Of Foe During Bout

After Nicolas Pablo Demario scored a knockdown this past weekend on Josue Vargas, he took a page out of Mike Tyson’s playbook and bit his opponent. It’s unclear what would possess any athlete to do such a thing when it’s largely understood we have cameras everywhere. And what’s even more bizarre is the fight wasn’t stopped, but would be judged a one-point deduction that irked the broadcasting crew. Josue Vargas, thankfully, would go on to use that deduction to his advantage winning the final three rounds and the fight unanimously. Watch:

A look at Nicolas Pablo Demario biting Josue Vargas 😬 #BercheltNakathila | RIGHT NOW | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/D8FIEgqaFJ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) March 27, 2022

As the great Rasheed Wallace once said: “Ball don’t lie.” Ironic enough that Vargas’ shorts read “taste of freedom.” What a wacky fight.