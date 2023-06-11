Boxer Who Weighed In With A Body Paint Top On Lost Her IBF Super-Bantamweight Title

Videos by OutKick

The one thing that boxer Cherneka Johnson couldn’t let happen on Saturday night at Wembley Arena, happened. She lost her title fight.

The 28-year-old, also known by the nickname Sugar Neekz, stepped into the ring as the IBF super-bantamweight world champion with a 15-1 record. She left it simply as the boxer who joined OnlyFans and weighed in with a body paint top on.

Boxer Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson weighs in with body paint on (Image Credit: Sugar Neekz/Twitter)

It appears as if she wasn’t ready for the spotlight of the internet that invited prior to her title fight against, the now 7-0 IBF super-bantamweight champ, Ellie Scotney. She partnered with OnlyFans, was talking about future collaborations, then went viral wearing body paint to her weigh-in.

A more straightforward way of saying it is she overlooked her opponent. Maybe not consciously, but when you go as hard as Sugar Neekz did during a lead up to a fight you have to know you’re going to win it.

The judges scorecards reveal that this ten-round battle wasn’t all that close. Scotney swiped the belt with a unanimous decision. The look on Sugar Neekz’s face as the decision is announced tells the whole story.

It’s almost as if she realized at that moment that she had done too much prior to stepping into the ring. She had overextended herself, been drawn in by the content game, and not given her all during the fight. She knew that she had lost the fight.

BRITAIN HAS A NEW WORLD CHAMPION! 👑@elliescotney_ defeats Cherneka Johnson by unanimous decision! 🙌



This Isn’t The Last We’ve Heard From Sugar Neekz

Losing a title is tough way to learn that you have to pace yourself as much out of the ring as you do in the ring. You have pick and choose when and where to do certain things.

The safe approach to this would have been to the OnlyFans announcement and collab talk without the body paint weigh-in or vice versa. The combination is what did her in.

That’s assuming Sugar Neekz wanted to keep her title. If she left any part of it out she might not have received all of the attention she did. Which will probably work out in the long run for the Australian.

But it did cost her a title. Was it worth it? Only if she’s able to get back on top of the division and reclaim the belt.

After the fight Sugar Neekz addressed the loss and all that she had learned. She vows to be back chasing belts again. But first she’s headed to the Greek Islands for some rest and healing.

The loss left her with a couple of black eyes and a cut that need to heal.