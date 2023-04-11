Longtime Boston Sports Radio Host Undergoing Throat Surgery, Says Listener ‘Saved My Life’

Videos by OutKick

Boston sports radio host Fred Toucher, the co-host of ‘Toucher & Rich,’ recently announced that he will be undergoing throat surgery. He revealed that he was consulted by a doctor who one of the show’s listeners referred him to and thanked the listener for saving his life.

READ: BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST SUSPENDED, EMPLOYEES FORCED TO TAKE SENSITIVITY TRAINING FOLLOWING ‘HURTFUL’ COMMENTS ABOUT TWO BLACK PEOPLE

Toucher’s co-host, Rich Shertenlieb, read a statement on air on Monday explaining the situation letting listeners know that Toucher has been battling voice issues for quite some time.

“My voice has been messed up for a long time,” the statement from Fred Toucher said. “I had been going to doctors and they didn’t seem overly concerned. However, a listener heard me and put me in touch with a doctor he works with. I went and things didn’t go great. He found some things in my throat that concerned him. He told me not to worry because he could fix all of it. Not to sound dramatic but it is possible a listener saved my life by setting up that appointment.”

Just wanted you guys to know that I had an exam of my throat today. They found some things that aren't ideal. I am under orders not to talk at all. I will undergo surgery soon. So obviously I'll be off the air for awhile.I have the best Doc so that's good — No Pockets (@FredToucher) April 7, 2023

Toucher kept it light-hearted, and real, explaining in the statement that he’s “fu–ed financially” between having to have this surgery and going through a divorce.

“To that, I am grateful, even though the doctor doesn’t take insurance. Between this and my divorce, I’m f—ed financially! Sorry kids – Christmas is going to look a lot different this year.”

While the 48-year-old said that he will be back on air, he noted that he isn’t allowed to talk at all at the moment.

‘Toucher & Rich’ officially moved to 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston in 2009 and has been a staple ever since.