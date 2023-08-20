Boston Red Sox Fans Furious After EASY Missed Strike Call By Ump

Videos by OutKick

Bring in the robot umps. Human error is part of baseball’s DNA but mistakes by home-plate umpires continue to be one of the most consequential and frustrating things in sports.

On Sunday, MLB umpire Junior Valentine was caught straight-up napping behind home during the Red Sox versus Yankees matchup.

Valentine was accused of war crimes for missing a no-sh*t strike by Boston’s Nick Pivetta in the bottom of the second inning.

Pivetta had a 0-2 count against New York’s Harrison Bader. Even Bader thought the pitch was a strike until he noticed the frozen Junior Valentine.

Blowing calls is inevitable, but this was too easy. An ump worth their salt could have called that strike with his back turned to the plate.

WATCH:

Some of the worst missed strike calls I've ever seen.



Red Sox have been getting robbed lately. pic.twitter.com/RGae6aX3ae — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) August 20, 2023

Now, let’s point out the obvious culprit for the no-call, besides Valentine.

Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire did Pivetta no favors by placing his glove so high that the 96-mph four-seamer could have possibly landed outside the strikeout zone.

With all that said, the no-call was ridiculous.

“Oh my God; what are we doing? What are we doing, Junior Valentine?” the Red Sox broadcast booth questioned.

Boston fans were just as appalled by Valentine’s lack of love for Pivetta. Their reactions weren’t as kid-friendly.

(Caution: strong language)

junior valentine reeks — ☘️ #FireCora (@xMax2x) August 20, 2023

hope Junior Valentine knows how bad he fucked up just now. — what if dogs could vape (@sdbestie) August 20, 2023

Junior Valentine might be the biggest Sox hater — Justin (@jryanxc96) August 20, 2023

This is one of the worst umpired games I’ve ever seen. Junior Valentine blows — Adam Swidler (@BigPapaSwid) August 20, 2023

Junior Valentine is the only person in the entire ballpark who thought this was a ball. What a fucking joke dude. https://t.co/NxBo6Sn9Qj — Jarren Duran Enjoyer (@b0nerjams03) August 20, 2023

Send Junior Valentine back to the minors…TODAY!! #umpshow https://t.co/Gg6dFqyTBI — David Weightman (@Weightmanstats) August 20, 2023

Junior Valentine is so fucking bad at his job. — Jarren Duran Enjoyer (@b0nerjams03) August 20, 2023

JUNIOR VALENTINE ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?!??! — Ben Shuster (@superbentindo) August 20, 2023

@MLB, umpiring is absolutely dreadful. This pitch was called a ball…even the batter was starting to his dugout. WTF!?! A BALL. Do better. People pay a lot for your product. These umpires (Junior Valentine) have to be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/4vNb1QZMz9 — Brant J (@bosoxbrant) August 20, 2023

Wow, how did Umpire Junior Valentine miss that? Holy moly, that's probably the worst miss in the strike zone that we've seen all seasons, fans. — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) August 20, 2023

Junior Valentine needs to be investigated — Gator (@DaveyMac6999) August 20, 2023