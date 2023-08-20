Boston Red Sox Fans Furious After EASY Missed Strike Call By Ump

Videos by OutKick
Bring in the robot umps. Human error is part of baseball’s DNA but mistakes by home-plate umpires continue to be one of the most consequential and frustrating things in sports.
On Sunday, MLB umpire Junior Valentine was caught straight-up napping behind home during the Red Sox versus Yankees matchup.
Valentine was accused of war crimes for missing a no-sh*t strike by Boston’s Nick Pivetta in the bottom of the second inning.
Pivetta had a 0-2 count against New York’s Harrison Bader. Even Bader thought the pitch was a strike until he noticed the frozen Junior Valentine.
Blowing calls is inevitable, but this was too easy. An ump worth their salt could have called that strike with his back turned to the plate.
Now, let’s point out the obvious culprit for the no-call, besides Valentine.
Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire did Pivetta no favors by placing his glove so high that the 96-mph four-seamer could have possibly landed outside the strikeout zone.
With all that said, the no-call was ridiculous.
“Oh my God; what are we doing? What are we doing, Junior Valentine?” the Red Sox broadcast booth questioned.
Boston fans were just as appalled by Valentine’s lack of love for Pivetta. Their reactions weren’t as kid-friendly.
(Caution: strong language)
